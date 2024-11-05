VA awards grants to help veterans, service members participate in adaptive sports

On Oct. 1, 2024, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the award of $15.9 million in grants to fund adaptive sports, recreational activities, and equine therapy for veterans and service members living with disabilities.

VA’s Adaptive Sports Grant Program will provide grants to 91 national, regional, and community-based programs for fiscal year 2024 across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. The programs will collectively provide life-changing opportunities for more than 15,000 veterans and members of the Armed Forces.

These grants help advance the administration’s Unity Agenda for the nation through advancing veterans’ wellbeing and opportunities. Adaptive sports are competitive or recreational sports and activities customized to fit the needs of Veterans with disabilities, including paralympic sports, archery, cycling, skiing, hunting, rock climbing, and sky diving. These activities allow veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and fit lifestyle.

“These grants give veterans life-changing opportunities to participate in adaptive sports in the communities where they live all across the country,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “We know adaptive sports and recreational activities can be transformational for veterans living with disabilities, improving their overall physical and mental health, and also giving them important community with fellow heroes who served.”

Marine Corps Veteran Jataya Taylor — who competed in wheelchair fencing at the 2024 Paralympics — was unhappy and struggling with mental health issues until she began participating in adaptive sports with an organization supported by the VA Adaptive Sports Grant Program. She touts adaptive sports as a gateway to a new community and essential to her mental health.

“Getting involved in adaptive sports was a saving grace for me,” Taylor said. “Participating in these programs got me on the bike to start with, then got me climbing, and eventually it became an important part of my mental health to participate. I found my people. I found my new network of friends.”

By participating in adaptive sports and equine therapy, veterans can enhance their physical health, boost mental well-being, gain independence, and foster a strong sense of community. Grant awardees include various organizations, including Veterans Service Organizations, city and regional municipalities, and other community groups.

VA has awarded over $119 million in grants through the Adaptive Sports Grant Program during the last nine years. This program is one of VA’s many initiatives dedicated to improving the lives of those who have served.