Actor Gene Hackman served in the Marine Corps in China

Actor Gene Hackman, who starred in “The French Connection” (1971), “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972), “Get Shorty” (1995), and many other films, also served in the Marine Corps.

Born on Jan. 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, Calif., Hackman left home at age 16 to enlist in the Marine Corps, lying about his age so he could get in, which was a fairly common practice before the advent of computer records. He served from 1947 to 1952 as a field radio operator and then as a broadcast journalist.

In the 1940s, he was stationed in Qingdao, China, and then Shanghai. Part of his duties, he said, was destroying Japanese military equipment so that the communists couldn’t obtain it.

Hackman participated in Operation Beleaguer, a major operation led by Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Keller E. Rockey. Rockey commanded 50,000 Marines of the III Marine Amphibious Corps which deployed to northeastern China between 1945 and 1949.

The main objectives of the operation were the repatriation of more than 600,000 Japanese and Koreans who remained in China after the end of World War II, as well as the protection of American lives and property in the country. Over nearly four years, American forces engaged in several skirmishes with the communists while the Americans successfully evacuated and repatriated thousands of foreign nationals.

The unit withdrew from China when the Red Army took control of the country in 1949. Hackman subsequently served in Hawaii and Japan.

Hackman used his GI Bill benefits to study journalism and television production at the University of Illinois.

Success as an actor, he said, didn’t come easy. He got a few bit roles, such as on the TV series “Route 66” in 1963 and performed in several off-Broadway plays.

“Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) earned Hackman an Academy Award nomination as Best Supporting Actor and his film career took off after that.

A few of his films had military themes.

In director Tony Scott’s 1995 film, “Crimson Tide,” Hackman played Navy Capt. Frank Ramsey, in command of the ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama in the 1990s, shortly after the breakup of the Soviet Union.