Arizona hometown heroes by Aerotech News • November 6, 2024 6:15 pm Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Chris Marquez, from Tucson, Ariz., describes working in a torpedo room to visitors during a chief executive officer and Educator Orientation Visit aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), Aug. 7, 2024. (Navy photograph by PO1 Aaron T. Smith) USS Louisiana educator orientation visit Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Chris Marquez, from Tucson, Ariz., describes working in a torpedo room to visitors during a chief executive officer and Educator Orientation Visit aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), Aug. 7, 2024. (Navy photograph by PO1 Aaron T. Smith) USS George Washington Sailors prepare meals in the Ward Room Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Lillianna Nolasco, from Phoenix, assigned to supply department’s general mess division, sets a table to serve dinner aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 10, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan M. Meighan) Foreign humanitarian assistance U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aidan Vigneux, center, a Kihei, Hawaii native, and Lance Cpl. Mickey Hernandez, a Gilbert, Arizona native, both CH-53 crew chiefs assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, direct and guides cargo pallets during a foreign humanitarian assistance exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Kiwanis Park, in Yuma, Arizona on Oct. 7, 2024. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador) USS Greeneville sailors train at STFSD 240715-N-SS900-1048 SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2024) Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class Trever Wise, left, from Yakima, Washington, observes Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Tynan Lopez, from Tucson, Arizona, assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), uses a carbon dioxide (CO2) extinguisher during a firefighting trainer at the Submarine Training Facility, San Diego onboard Naval Base Point Loma, July 15, 2024. Greenville is part of Commander Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith) Col. Gregory Glasow takes command of 98th Training Division Col. (promotable) Gregory C. Glasow, a Glendale, Arizona resident, receives the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training) colors from Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III, Commanding General of the 108th Training Command (IET), during a Change of Command Ceremony in Marshall Auditorium, located on Fort Moore, Georgia, October 19, 2024.The 98th Training Division (IET) is a U.S. Army Reserve Division headquartered at Fort Moore, Georgia and includes more than 2000 Soldiers across the United States. Weapons and Tactics instructor course U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jacob Carring, a Mesa, Arizona native, and a KC-130J Hercules crew chief with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, signals a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Dugway Proving Ground, Dugway, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation on support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa) 2nd MLG Marines practice animal packing skills U.S. Customs and Border Protections Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anthony D’Amico, a Tucson, Arizona native, hitches a saddle onto a mule during Animal Packers Course 2-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Aug. 5, 2024. Animal Packers Course teaches personnel to load and maintain pack animals for military applications in difficult terrain with mission-essential gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt) Marine air-ground maneuver exercise U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Keith Porter, a Tucson, Arizona native and the first sergeant of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, coordinates forces during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 13, 2024. The purpose of SLTE 5-24 is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)