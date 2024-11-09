Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Legacy Park –

Mojave Air & Spaceport at Rutan Field

Monday, November 11,2024 – 11 a.m.

Keynote Speaker: Dave Barr – Vietnam 1969-72; Israeli Defense Force 1975-77

“Commitment to one’s vision and unceasing persistence always bring success.” – Dave Barr

In 1969, at age 17, Dave began his military career with the U.S. Marine Corps, receiving 57 air medals while serving on a helicopter gunship in Vietnam. He left the Marines in 1972, but felt the need to seek adventure and another cause. Next he set his sights on assisting Israel with its fight against Islamic terrorists, and later in Zimbabwe/Rhodesia and finally in South Africa. Following a fateful landmine explosion in 1981, Dave sustained life threatening injuries that ultimately resulted in the amputation of both of his legs. After a lengthy rehabilitative period, he returned to active duty completing his military enlistment.

Upon returning to the United States, he was reunited with his family and his 10-year-old Harley-Davidson® motorcycle. Inspired after his first ride since the explosion, Dave decided to travel around the world on his Harley. His hope was to encourage others to overcome their obstacles and make their own visions a reality.

The Dave Barr Foundation was established to support military families, both in the U.S. and overseas, that are dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled.

Barr is the author of four books: Riding the Edge; Riding the Ice and Four Flags (two volumes), the Odyssey of a Professional Soldier. He also has a DVD called The Southern Cross describing a 10,000 mile motorcycle ride in Australia, where he set a second world’s record.

For more about Dave Barr visit: www.patriotexpressfoundation.org