Headlines — November 22

Could a fighter jet software upgrade have saved this pilot’s life?

Lt. Richard “Max” Bullock took the last flight of his life on June 3, 2022, when his F/A-18E Super Hornet launched from Naval Air Station Lemoore and commenced training near California’s Death Valley National Park. That afternoon, the 29-year-old executed air-to-ground strafe and slow-speed basic maneuvers when he is believed to have suffered a bout of gravity-induced loss of consciousness, or GLOC, a condition where a pilot goes unconscious due to a lack of blood flow to the brain, according to an internal investigation obtained by Navy Times.

Women in combat ‘proficient,’ SecDef says, dismissing calls for change

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday defended women in the military and their eligibility for combat roles, calling them “very courageous and very proficient” in their service to the country.

How the Air Force flew a 1,000-mile open ocean rescue: Part 1

The bulk carrier Port Kyushu stretches the length of two football fields, but it looked like a toy against the vast, dark tablecloth of the Pacific Ocean. Peering down from the window of a C-130, Staff Sgt. Mike Scheglov offered up a simple prayer.

US Embassy in Kyiv temporarily closed due to Russian airstrike threat

In a rare move, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv shut down operations today after officials “received information about a potential significant air attack on November 20,” the embassy announced. Several other Western embassies followed suit. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say the country is being subjected to a large-scale Russian propaganda campaign using “fake” information about a potential attack to spread fear.

Marine Corps F-35C was used in combat for first time to strike Houthis, military confirms

The Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II aircraft debuted its combat airstrike capabilities for the first time earlier this month when it targeted weapon storage facilities in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen, the Navy confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.

Air Force

MacDill airman gets 5 years of probation in ‘Undead Apes’ blockchain fraud

The images appeared two years ago on social media and in cryptocurrency-themed chat rooms. Colorful squares depicted skeletonized primates, some with flashy hairstyles, some with fire bursting from eye sockets.

Air Force base reports lasers aimed at aircraft above Okinawa

Japanese police are investigating reports from the 18th Wing that laser pointers were aimed at two of its aircraft in the air on Tuesday.

STRATCOM boss: AI useful, but don’t expect ‘WarGames’

The head of U.S. Strategic Command has no interest in replicating the plot of the 1983 film “WarGames.” Put another way, Gen. Anthony J. Cotton wants to use artificial intelligence to more efficiently process vast amounts of data related to America’s nuclear weapons. But what to do with those weapons will remain a human-made decision, he said Nov. 19 at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Space Force

Before there are part-time guardians, USSF needs to figure out promotions, HR and more

Scores of different HR systems, a new model for how to handle promotions, and protections against conflicts of interest are all challenges the Space Force will have to resolve as it tries to bring part-time Guardians into the fold instead of a traditional Reserve component.

Space Force chief observes Starship test launch, signaling military interest

Gen. Chance Saltzman, the U.S. Space Force’s chief of space operations, visited SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica this week, and attended the sixth test flight of SpaceX’s Starship rocket on Nov. 19.



Defense

Lockheed Martin’s new mid-size satellite platform closer to launch

Defense giant Lockheed Martin announced Nov. 19 that its new mid-size satellite platform will make its orbital debut next year aboard a Firefly Aerospace rocket.

Lockheed Martin teams with Iceye to advance AI-enabled targeting

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin is partnering with a consortium led by Iceye, a Finnish Earth observation company specializing in radar imaging satellites, to develop AI-powered target recognition technologies for Finland’s military, the companies announced Nov. 20.

Northrop Grumman delivers first SiAW missile for Air Force testing

Northrop Grumman has delivered its first Stand-in Attack Weapon, which will be used for captive carry and separation testing, to the Air Force. The SiAW is expected to be produced in high numbers and be carried by most Air Force strike platforms, with initial operational capability planned in 2026.

Veterans

VA acknowledges significant errors in budget shortfall predictions

Veterans Affairs leaders on Wednesday acknowledged mistakes in their predictions this summer of looming funding shortfalls for the department, but insisted the errors were due to workload surges and not budgetary maleficence.

Weak passwords, easy access and unsupported web apps hinder online security at the VA

Stricter controls are needed to secure the online personal information that the Department of Veterans Affairs collects and maintains on millions of veterans enrolled in its health care services and who receive benefits, according to a new report from the agency’s inspector general.

Eligible veterans get easier access to military bases under new rules

The more than 4 million veterans who are eligible for certain on-base benefits may have an easier time getting into military installations, under new rules announced by the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.