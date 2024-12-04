Navy

PCCI Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $315,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Emergency Ship Salvage Material system. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by December 2029. No funding will be obligated at the time of award; all funding will be made available at the task or delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with four offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-D-4304).

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama, is being awarded a $48,020,435 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification (P00006) under a previously awarded contract (N40345-22-D-8000) to exercise Option Year Two for emergent repair and continuous maintenance for littoral combat ships deployed to the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans and the countries and ports therein. The exercise of this option will bring the current value of the contract to $166,427,609. The original contract included one 24-month base period beginning in January with three additional 12-month option periods, which if all are exercised, will bring the total value to $215,881,424. Work will begin in January 2025 and is expected to be completed by December 2025. If all options are exercised, work will be completed by December 2026. Work will be primarily performed in Singapore with a percentage that cannot be determined at this time in countries and ports within the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year operations and maintenance funds (Navy) at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on beta.SAM.gov, with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Site Singapore, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $35,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2116 to establish an Advanced Weapons Elevator Center of Excellence. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,000,000 (100%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Ghostrock Systems Development LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N64498-25-D-0001); Goldbelt PRISM LLC,* Juneau, Alaska (N64498-25-D-0002); Mills Marine & Ship Repair LLC,* Suffolk, Virginia (N64498-25-D-0003); O&A Technical Services LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N64498-25-D-0004); and Solvere Technical Group LLC,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-25-D-0005), are awarded a combined $25,182,488 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a machinery alteration program to develop and execute various ship changes to upgrade and maintain various Navy hull mechanical and electrical systems. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (meeting the $500 minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be completed at various homeports, including Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; Everett, Washington; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and Mayport, Florida, and is expected to be completed by October 2030. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated at time of award which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) website, with six offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Engineering Operations LLC,* Littleton, Colorado, is awarded a $12,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineering services. This contract provides for bridge inspection and assessment services. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) area of operations and will be completed by December 2029. Fiscal 2025 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov in a combined synopsis/solicitation, with six offers received. NAVFAC EXWC, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-25-D-2000).

Army

PeopleTec Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $261,125,292 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for program management services, scientific services, engineering services, logistics services, financial services and ancillary services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 5, 2027. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $5,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama is the contracting activity (W50RAJ-25-F-0004).

Loc Performance Products LLC, Plymouth, Michigan, was awarded a $28,153,379 firm-fixed-price contract for vehicular track shoes. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in St. Marys, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2025 revolving funds in the amount of $28,153,379 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-25-C-0012).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington, was awarded an $18,815,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Ventura, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,815,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity (W912PL-25-C-0003).

Defense Logistics Agency

Vinyl Technology LLC, Monrovia, California, has been awarded a maximum $16,353,773 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for advanced technology anti-G suits. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Dec. 3, 2025. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0011).

*Small business