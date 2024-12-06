Headlines — December 6

News

A-10s are being spotted in Syria. Here’s how they’re being used.

A-10 Warthog attack planes have been spotted flying over eastern Syria in recent days. And as Syrian rebel forces advance, posing the greatest threat to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in years, rumors have swirled online about the aircraft’s possible role in strikes against his allied forces.

Austin endorses women in combat jobs and exhorts West Point cadets to defend the Constitution

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin used a speech at West Point Wednesday to forcefully endorse having women in combat roles and emphasize the military’s obligation to defend the U.S. Constitution — ideals some fear may come under fire in the upcoming Trump administration.

Air Force

8th Air Force commander: B-1 and B-2 fleet retirements will be ‘conditions based’

There is no set timeline for retiring the B-1 and B-2 bomber fleets, but when one is established it will be based on strategic conditions and when the B-21 is available to succeed them, the commander of 8th Air Force said Dec. 4.

AAFES hastily ends Aviano mandate that tied fuel discounts to Military Star card sign-up

A policy that would have required service members at Aviano Air Base to apply for a military-affiliated credit card to be eligible for fuel discounts was shelved just two days after taking effect, Air Force officials said.

Airman Development Command: Coming in 2025, will be ‘foundational’ change, Allvin says

The Air Force has begun a sweeping overhaul of its education and training programs with the standup of new centers that will be part of the future Airman Development Command that is scheduled to come online next year, service officials said.

Air Force taps Cropsey to lead new information dominance center

Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey has been chosen as the inaugural leader of the Air Force’s forthcoming Information Dominance Systems Center, according to a Wednesday announcement.

2 Air Force generals picked to lead new acquisition centers

The Air Force nominated two rising starts to lead its new Air Force Information Dominance Systems Center and its new Nuclear Systems Center. If confirmed, both will also become lieutenant generals.

Air Force’s Hurricane Hunters wrap up an unusual season

The end of November marked the formal end of the Atlantic and Pacific hurricane seasons, and with it the end of another active season for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, according to a U.S. Air Force news release.

B-52s, F-35s fly live-fire Arctic exercise with Norway and UK

Air Force B-52 bombers dropped live ordnance on simulated enemy positions in Norway on Dec. 3 as part of a training exercise meant to hone data-sharing and targeting skills between NATO allies near the Arctic Circle.

Space Force

Space Force racing to meet training, testing demands

The Space Force’s push to prepare for a future war in the Indo-Pacific in the next few years is not just about quickly fielding more resilient satellites and ground systems — it also means ensuring guardians and the broader joint force are trained and ready to use those capabilities during a conflict.

Space superiority is the goal as US Space Forces Japan activates at Tokyo air base

The U.S. Space Force established a new command Wednesday in western Tokyo as the United States and Japan seek space superiority in the region.

Veterans

House GOP introduces legislation to solidify veterans’ access to community care

The chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee signaled his priorities for veterans’ health care Tuesday by introducing a bill that would guarantee that former service members enrolled in Department of Veterans Affairs health care have better access to private care.

VFW bashes The Economist for taking ‘turkey-sized dump’ on disabled vets

Patrick Murray, national legislative service director for the Veterans of Foreign Wars office in Washington, D.C., has issued a rebuttal that reflects the frustrations of a generation of veterans who served in the Global War on Terrorism and now face growing efforts to balance the federal budget on the backs of wounded veterans.