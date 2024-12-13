Air Force

CMJV, North Pole, Alaska, was awarded a maximum $150,000,000 indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract for the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson multiple award construction contract. This contract provides for design, construction, repair, and maintenance of real property. Work will be performed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 23, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 13 offers were received. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The 673rd Contracting Squadron, JBER, Alaska, is the contracting activity (FA5000-25-D-0001).

Strategic Enterprise Solutions Corp., Warner Robins, Georgia, was awarded a $20,724,228 firm-fixed-price contract for the Variable Speed Drogue program. This contract provides for refueling drogues. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; and Robins AFB, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 7, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $740,015 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8509-25-F-B001).

KT Consulting Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, has been awarded a $12,534,132 modification (P00017) to a previously awarded contract (FA4890-23-F-0005) for F-15E, F-16, and F-22A contract aircrew training and courseware development. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $36,793,522 from $24,259,390. Work will be performed at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; and Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,488,154 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley AFB, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Army

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $72,336,435 firm-fixed-price contract for beach renourishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of May 26, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $72,336,435 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912HP-25-C-0001).

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was awarded an $11,517,121 modification (P00007) to contract W912DY-24-F-0002 for maintenance and minor repair of petroleum systems. Work will be performed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Guam and Wake Island, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025 revolving funds in the amount of $11,517,121 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Navy

The Applied Research Laboratory at University of Hawaii, is awarded a $110,327,498 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation for programs throughout the Department of Defense (DOD) within its core competency areas including: ocean environmental effects, astronomical research, advanced electro optical systems, detectors, arrays and instrumentation, environmental sensor research and remote sensing, new renewable energy, mission-related and public services oriented research and development. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $290,000,000. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by December 2029. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2034. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,606 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funds of multiple different appropriation types and years from program offices and agencies throughout the DOD may be obligated on individual task orders for efforts that fall within the core competency areas. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-D-6402).

SimVentions Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Virginia, is awarded a $32,163,740 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for development and support of innovative tool suites and deliverance of significant technologies for the acquisition, engineering, logistics, and warfighting communities. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia, and work is expected to be completed by December 2032. Fiscal 2025 working capital fund (Navy) funds in the amount of $500 will be obligated at time of award, of which $500 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(e)(7), 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4), and the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Program Policy Directive, dated May 3, 2023. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0017825D4300).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Missions Systems, Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $23,091,922 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to the previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-5510 to exercise an option for AN/SLQ-32(V)6 design agent engineering, incidental material, and travel. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by January 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sale funds in the amount of $2,000,000 (74%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $539,000 (20%); and fiscal 2025 research, development, testing and evaluation funds in the amount of $168,795 (6%), will be obligated at the time of award. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Konecranes Nuclear Equipment and Services LLC, New Berlin, Wisconsin, is awarded a $15,078,514 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N62470-20-C-0002 for 175-ton heavy-lift portal crane specification changes. The award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $244,166,724. This modification clarifies the specification design and calculation requirements for travel truck float bushings and gudgeon pin bushings of the heavy-lift portal cranes. Work will be performed in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,078,514 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Miller-Remick LLC,* Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer services. This contract provides for architecture and engineering services for a wide range of new and existing facilities, systems, utilities, and infrastructure. Work will be performed within the Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, area of responsibility with an expected completion date of December 2029. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be funded by operations and maintenance, Navy and military construction funds. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with 14 offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4008524D2508).

Seaward Services Inc., New Albany, Indiana, is being awarded a $7,779,037 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4133) with pass-through elements for the operation and maintenance of USNS Guam High Speed Transport (HST-1). Work will be performed outside of the U.S.; and outlying areas, in support of the III Marine Expeditionary Force. This contract includes a 12-month base period with four 12-month option periods, and one 6-month option period, under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $161,910,133, including pass-through elements. The contract will begin March 1, 2025, and will conclude on Aug. 31, 2030, if all options are exercised. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,779,037 will be obligated for fiscal 2025, subject to the availability of funds, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited using full and open competition, with more than four companies solicited via the SAM.gov website and two offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Goodrich Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace, Landing Systems, Troy, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $30,045,600 modification (P00005) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year three-month base contract (SPRHA1-21-C-0004) with four one-year option periods for B-52 aircraft wheels and brakes. This is a firm‐fixed‐price contract. The performance completion date is Jan. 31, 2027. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Hill Air Force Base, Utah (SPRHA1‐21‐C‐0004).

AAR Supply Chain Inc., doing business as AAR Defense Systems & Logistics Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $14,218,812 fixed-price with prospective-price-redetermination, requirements contract for direct distribution and associated supply chain management support of sole-source consumable items and depot level reparable items. This is a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(ii)(A). This is a three-year base contract with three three-year option periods. The performance completion date is Oct. 20, 2027. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4AX-25-D-9401). (Awarded Oct. 21, 2024)

RGAS LLC,* Houston, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $11,297,026 firm-fixed-price, one-time-buy contract for mission critical Hydrofluorocarbon compressed gasses. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The delivery completion date is Dec. 31, 2025. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A2-25-C-0001).

