Luke AFB recognizes chief master sgt. selects by Aerotech News • December 16, 2024 10:19 am • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Senior leadership assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing gather for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cristoforo Ceroni, 607th Air Control Squadron operations superintendent (center), after notifying him of his selection for promotion to chief master sergeant, Nov. 5, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Ceroni’s promotion to chief master sergeant marks a significant milestone in his career. All chief master sergeants are expected to serve as mentors for non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted members, and to serve as advisers to unit commanders and senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove) U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cristoforo Ceroni (right), 607th Air Control Squadron operations superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Brian Williams (left), 56th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, smile for a photo with their chief master sergeant promotion plaques, Nov. 5, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Weissinger (left), 607th Air Control Squadron commander, presents Senior Master Sgt. Cristoforo Ceroni (right), 607th ACS operations superintendent, with a plaque after notifying him of his selection for promotion to chief master sergeant, Nov. 5, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.