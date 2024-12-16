NASCAR salutes military on the track by Aerotech News • December 16, 2024 10:19 am • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Three A-10C Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the Tucson Air National Guard, honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing (left), the Air Force Singing Sergeants (right), and U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Major Nathan Tarr (center), 161st Air Refueling Wing chaplain, perform the opening ceremony during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Military flyovers are displays of aerial precision and teamwork, often featured at major public events such as sporting games and national celebrations. These flyovers honor the nation's service members and showcase the skill and capability of the armed forces, serving as a symbol of pride and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard prepares to present the colors during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Honor Guard Airmen showcase long-standing traditions and U.S. Air Force heritage during the presentation of the colors ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) Members of the Delayed Entry Program are sworn in to the U.S. Air Force during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The Delayed Entry Program (DEP) allows individuals to commit to military service while delaying their official enlistment, giving them time to prepare mentally and physically for basic training. During this time, recruits can receive guidance, build fitness, and gain a deeper understanding of military life before reporting for duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Trasatt, Max Impact ensemble member, plays a keyboard and sings during a performance as a part of the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Max Impact is the U.S. Air Force’s official rock/pop ensemble, based in Washington, D.C. It performs high-energy concerts nationwide and abroad, supporting events at the White House, State Department, and key diplomatic functions to promote U.S. diplomacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nadia Sosnoski, Max Impact ensemble member, sings during a performance as a part of the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Max Impact is the U.S. Air Force’s official rock/pop ensemble, based in Washington, D.C. It performs high-energy concerts nationwide and abroad, supporting events at the White House, State Department, and key diplomatic functions to promote U.S. diplomacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) A NASCAR enthusiast utilizes a simulator at a recruiting display during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Interactive recruiting displays engage the public by allowing them to explore military service through hands-on experiences and digital tools. These displays offer an opportunity to learn about careers, training, and benefits in an engaging way, while recruiters are on hand to answer questions and provide more information. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mykhailo Khromiak, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, is recognized an honorary race official during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Each year, NASCAR honors military service members by dedicating its championship race weekend to veterans. The “Salute to Service” weekend features events that recognize both current and former service members for their contributions to the nation’s defense and the sacrifices made by them and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Klein, 56th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, speaks with a NASCAR enthusiast at a military vehicle display during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Interactive displays engage the public by allowing them to explore military service through hands-on experiences and tools. These displays offer an opportunity to learn about careers, training, and benefits in an engaging way, while service members are on hand to answer questions and provide more information. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) 56th Fighter Wing Airmen drive NASCAR racecar drivers as a part of a parade during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Each year, NASCAR honors military service members by dedicating its championship race weekend to veterans. The “Salute to Service” weekend features events that recognize both current and former service members for their contributions to the nation’s defense and the sacrifices made by them and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets greet NASCAR racecar drivers during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Each year, NASCAR honors military service members by dedicating its championship race weekend to veterans. The “Salute to Service” weekend features events that recognize both current and former service members for their contributions to the nation’s defense and the sacrifices made by them and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero)