Headlines — December 18

News

Air Force expands waivers for asthma, allergies, hearing loss to bring in more recruits

In a bid to bring in more recruits, the Air Force recently expanded its waiver tolerances for asthma, food allergies, and hearing loss. The move should bring in between 600 and 1,000 more recruits per year, though they would have to stay out of career fields with stricter medical standards such as aviation and special warfare.

Trump eyes donor for Air Force chief

Trump donor Andrew McKenna is a leading contender for secretary of the Air Force, according to three people close to the transition.

Air Force

Advanced fighters bound for Okinawa will help counter ‘bully’ China, general says

The 18th Wing is prepared to use its incoming fleet of multirole fighters to counter China as it continues to “essentially bully the neighbors,” Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans said in a recent interview.

The Air Force’s faltering effort to get more diversity among officers may be out of time

An Air Force effort to get more diversity among its officer candidates over the past two years fell short in most cases and now faces an uncertain future under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Space Force

Space Force must grow to counter China and Russia, lawmaker says

The leader of the House Armed Services Committee said Tuesday the Space Force needs to grow in size to overcome increasing threats from China and Russia.

Space Force launches new GPS satellite with lightning speed

The Space Force successfully launched its seventh GPS III satellite into orbit Dec. 16 — shaving more than a year and a half off the typical timeline for launching the highest priority national security spacecraft and switching rocket providers to do it.

Space Force plans new ‘Futures Command’ amid pressure to speed up modernization

Gen. Chance Saltzman, the Space Force’s top officer, announced Dec. 17 that the service will establish a new Futures Command in early 2025, a move aimed at giving the military’s newest branch more analytical firepower to justify its programs and spending.

Defense

Bell Textron chooses Fort Worth for major expansion to build V-280 Valor military aircraft

Bell Textron Inc., already one the largest employers in the Metroplex, has chosen its hometown of Fort Worth to build components for the next generation of military assault helicopters.

Veterans

Veteran ejected from public meeting over shirt criticizing politician’s military service files lawsuit

Kenneth Collins, a vocal critic of Commissioner William Hayden, attended the meeting wearing a shirt that read, “F*** Bill Hayden,” expressing his view that the commissioner had falsely claimed he was a Navy SEAL.

Influx of bills to increase community care for veterans prompts warning of pushing VA to ‘breaking point’

A day after Congress finalized sweeping reforms to increase health benefits for veterans in the private sector, House lawmakers debated several new bills that push for even more access to care outside the Department of Veterans Affairs.