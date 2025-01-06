fbpx
Adams & Associates LLC,* Fort Collins, Colorado (W9128F-25-D-0005); RHA LLC,* Glendale, Arizona (W9128F-24-D-0006); Strategic Value Solutions,* Lee Summit, Missouri (W9128F-25-D-0007); and Value Management Strategies,* Escondido, California (W9128F-25-D-0008); will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2032. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

