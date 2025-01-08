2024 Year in Review — March by Aerotech News • January 8, 2025 5:19 pm March: Edwards AFB, Calif. — A TU-2S Dragon Lady assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., recently returned to service after nearly two years through the collaboration of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, 412th Test Wing at Edwards AFB, Calif., and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Due to special circumstances, the decision was made to perform depot level modifications in place at Beale. However, the aircraft was still required to return to its birthplace at OL Plant 42 to receive its iconic black coating. AFLCMC leads the combined government-industry team for both depot operations and new flight test requirements on the U-2 platform. The 412th Test Wing at Edwards provides flight operations oversight and airfield logistics to ensure all ferry and test sorties are executed safely. (Air Force photograph by C.J. Raterman) Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan March 3-6: Nellis AFB, Nev. — The new commander and command chief of Air Combat Command toured Nellis Air Force Base March 3-6. Nellis Airmen showcased for Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe their commitment to meeting the demands of Great Power Competition as part of an ongoing effort to address the ever-evolving challenges facing the U.S. Air Force. March 4-17: Edwards AFB, Calif. — An Air Force Research Laboratory-developed physiological monitoring system for pilots completed a series of F-16 flight tests March 4-17, 2024, at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, or TPS, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron also completed flight tests on the system in January and February 2024 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Six TPS student test pilots and engineers used the Integrated Cockpit Sensing, or ICS, system inside the F-16 to collect data for their capstone test management project. The ICS system, developed by AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing, Human Effectiveness Directorate, fuses sensors that collect physiologic markers from pilots during flight. (Air Force photograph by Wei Lee) March 14: Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. — The Royal Canadian Air Force conducted Exercise Cougar South at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 14, 2024. The exercise included scenario-based missions, air combat tactics, close air support training, air-to-air refueling training, and employment of precision-guided munitions. Davis-Monthan trained the RCAF to uphold its primary mission of deploying, employing and sustaining combat search and rescue, attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)