Aerotech News and Review Year in Review – January 2025

Aerotech News Year in Review Special Edition is Here! As we welcome 2025, we’re taking a moment to look back at an extraordinary year in aerospace, military and defense, and technology. The January digital edition of Aerotech News and Review is packed with highlights from 2024:

-Milestone Moments – Relive the groundbreaking achievements and innovations that defined the year.

-Month-by-Month Recap – A journey through 2024’s most incredible events, from launches to discoveries.

-Stunning Cover Feature – Our photo of the year captures the spirit of progress and exploration.

This special edition is a tribute to the people, projects, and passion driving the aerospace industry forward.

Also included in this issue:

We honor the life and distinguished career of Dr. Eileen A. Bjorkman – Page 2

The Royal Canadian Air Force conducted Exercise Cougar South – Page 3

NASA’s DC-8 aircraft completed its final operation with 37 years of successful airborne science missions – Page 4

Nellis AFB marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S Air Force Weapons School with distinguished visitors – Page 6

Don't miss your chance to revisit these inspiring moments. Read the full issue online now and get ready to feel inspired for the future! "Serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest." We bring you top stories from the aerospace and military at Edwards AFB, AF Plant 42 in the Antelope Valley, CA, Nellis AFB, Creech AFB and NTTR in Las Vegas, NV and Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ.