Army

HGL-APTIM Technologies JV LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $49,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-25-D-3000).

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $10,331,250 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2025. Fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,331,250 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912HP-25-C-0002).

Air Force

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $43,583,805 modification (P00045) to a previously awarded contract (FA8621-16-C-6390) for KC-46 operation and sustainment. Work will be performed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas; McGuire AFB, New Jersey; and Travis AFB, California; and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,520,822 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 8, 2025)

Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $39,731,584 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-6400 to exercise options for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One (I1B1) engineering and sustainment support and associated other direct costs. Work will be performed in San Diego, California and is expected to be complete by February 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) in the amount of $1,465,771, will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia is the contracting activity.

Barkley Andross Corp.,* Hesperia, California, is awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for electrical work. This contract provides for new construction, sustainment, modernization, and renovation of low voltage electrical systems and components. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Base Ventura County, California, area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2033. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at the time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov Contract Opportunities website as a Small Business set-aside with six offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-25-D-2625).

B.L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama, is awarded a $15,050,906 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded construction contract (N6945023C0044) for the weapons generation facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The modification provides for renovations to the integrated maintenance facility. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $236,033,360. Work will be performed in Bossier Parrish, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by January 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $15,050,906 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Exodus Advanced Communications Corp.,* Las Vegas, Nevada, is awarded an $8,978,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides the fabrication and delivery of Precision Approach Landing Systems, instrument carrier landing systems, and solid-state transmitters, in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field Air Traffic Control, and Landing Systems Division. Work will be performed in Las Vegas, Nevada, and expected to be completed January 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833525D0010).

*Small business