Air Force

Assured Information Security Inc., Rome, New York, was awarded a $300,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract. This contract provides for performance of research, development, prototyping, integration, testing, demonstration, deployment, upgrades, enhancement, sustainment and training of innovative technologies and concepts in support of engineering for Virtualized Enterprise and Remote Access Technology projects. Work will be performed in Rome, New York, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 23, 2035. This award was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,753,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-D-B001).

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Kongsberg, Norway, has been awarded a $69,526,295 firm-fixed-price modification (PZ0002) to a previously awarded contract’s (FA8681-24-C-B005) undefinitized contract action for the Joint Strike Missile Production Lot One. The contract modification is to definitize the contract and provides for the purchase of all up rounds with containers, test hardware, and support items being produced under the basic contract. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $207,951,089 from $138,424,794. Work will be performed at Kongsberg, Norway, and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 procurement missile funds in the amount of $104,951,089 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Riverside Research Institute, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $48,935,438 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for electromagnetic spectrum enhancement. This contract provides for improvement of multiple systems or infrastructures. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by January 24, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal year 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $4,500,000; and fiscal year 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $825,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2394-25-C-B001).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a maximum $ 31,546,247 firm‐fixed‐price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single‐award contract for C-130J aircrew and maintenance simulator training. This contract provides for contractor Type One C-130J special training for aircrew simulator, academics, and maintenance technicians to various international customers, and will include training for U.S. government personnel. Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029. This was a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,500 are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Specialized Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio‐Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-25-D-0003).

General Dynamic Information Technology, Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded an $18,645,192 modification (P000028) to previously awarded (FA4890-19-F-A022) for the Distributed Common Ground System network weapon system. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $180,920,916. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Beale Air Force Base, California; and could expand to Fort Smith, Arkansas; the Republic of Korea; McConnell AFB, Kansas; Birmingham, Alabama; Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts; Reno, Nevada; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Terra Haute, Indiana; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and Ogden, Utah, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,091,208 are being obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

TC Technology Solutions LLC., Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $10,127, 935 firm-fixed-price contract for VMWare and Rubrik software licenses, support, and warranty renewal. This contract provides software licenses, support, and warranty renewal for Dell R740 servers and monthly support for hyper converged infrastructure appliances. Work will be performed in Anchorage, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 23, 2027. This contract was a sole source 8(a) acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,902,479 are being obligated at time of award. The 763rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (FA4452-25-C-0004).

Defense Logistics Agency

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a maximum $90,867,768 modification (P00201) exercising the three-option period of a five-year base contract (SPRPA1-14-D-002U) with one three-year option period for AH 64 and CH 47 global support. This is a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 19, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HQE Systems Inc.,* Temecula, California (SP4703-25-D-0002); and C4I Engineering Services LLC,* San Diego, California (SP4703-25-D-0003), are sharing a $64,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP4703-24-R-0004 for electronic security and electronic key control systems. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. These are one-year base contracts with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental U.S. The performance completion date is April 30, 2030. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Richmond, Virginia.

Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $64,881,720 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001925F0193) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for updated logistics analysis and products required to support configuration changes on the CH-53K as well as provides for development and delivery of new intermediate and depot component repair capability for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (63.93%); Shelton, Connecticut (14.232%); Redmond, Washington (9.243%); Erie, Pennsylvania (2.674%); Santa Rosa, California (2.157%); Shelby Township, Michigan (1.523%); Tukwila, Washington (1.483%); Fort Worth, Texas (1.082%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.676%), and is expected to be completed in January 2030. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,881,720 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California, is awarded a $60,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62742-23-D-1802. This modification provides for an increase in contract capacity to support the additional requirements of the Environmental Restoration, Navy (ERN) program as well as Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill projects. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $397,000,000. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of responsibility and will be completed by January 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Future task orders will be funded by ERN funds and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $51,664,912 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-12-C-2115) for planning and execution of USS New Jersey (SSN 796) post-delivery work period. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (98%); and Groton, Connecticut (2%), and is expected to be completed by Oct. 21, 2025. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics NASSCO, Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded a $23,323,644 modification to exercise options on a previously awarded contract (N00024-25-C-4427) for the USS Porter (DDG-78) Fiscal 2025 Extended Dry-dock Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,323,644 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Philadelphia Authority of Industrial Development, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $20,151,131 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N6247099C3633 for 20 megawatts of utility-grade power from the electrical grid, with electricity conveyance to point of delivery at Philadelphia Naval Yard Annex, Building 77H. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $101,582,996. Work will be performed at Philadelphia Naval Yard Annex, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by July 2026. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-99-C-3633).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, was awarded a $12,010,982 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-5105 to exercise option items supporting the Ship Self-Defense System, combat system ship integration, and test. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (22%); San Diego, California (17%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (15%); Newport News, Virginia (15%); Norfolk, Virginia (15%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (11%); and Washington, D.C. (5%), and is expected to be completed by January 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $762,620 (77%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $222,267 (23%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-5105).

Innovative Defense Technologies,* Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $9,265,787 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost contract for Navy engineering design, development, and supporting material and travel for Sound Navigation and Ranging systems (SONAR). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $49,184,195. Work will be performed in Fall River, Massachusetts (90%); Arlington, Virginia (5%); San Diego, California (3%); and Mt. Laurel, New Jersey (2%), and is expected to be completed by December 2029. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,402,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively in accordance with 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-6113). (Awarded Jan. 23, 2025)

Army

ECM Consultants Inc.,* Metairie, Louisiana, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for surveying, structural condition assessments, environmental investigative services, environmental engineering, and archaeological and architectural investigations. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 24, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W912EK-25-D-0011).

Element Environmental LLC,* Aiea, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0001); Helber Hastert & Fee Planners Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0002); SSFM-MNA LLC, Honolulu,* Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0003); Aecom Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W9128A-25-D-0004); Group 70 International Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0005); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W9128A-25-D-0006); Stantec GS Inc., Charlottesville, Virginia (W9128A-25-D-0007); and Tetra Tech-Bowers & Kubota AE Pacific JV LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0008), will compete for each order of the $36,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 23, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

*Small business