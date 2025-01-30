2024 YIR — June by Aerotech News • January 30, 2025 5:30 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB 56th Commander’s ‘fini flight’ ends with splash U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, is sprayed with water after his finial flight, June 14, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The final flight, commonly known as a fini flight, is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving to another base. Part of the tradition is getting hosed with water by fellow Airmen as soon as they step out of the aircraft after the flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) TITAN arena prioritizes pilot health Phil Bailey, 56th Fighter Wing Human Performance Team strength coach demonstrates how to perform a V02Max test at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition (TITAN) Arena, April 18, 2024, at Luke Air Force base, Arizona. Researchers at the Titan Arena gather health and fitness data to produce scientific abstracts on various topics, such as grip and neck strength, aerobic fitness, hydration, and cognitive function. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler) Chaplain Corps hosts Back-to-School Bash A child tries on a beanie during a Back-to-School Bash event June 1, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. At this annual event, students aged 5-13 received free backpacks, school supplies, clothes, shoes and more. The Luke AFB Chaplain Corps provides support by offering base-wide events, counseling, family assistance, and many other resources that advance the quality of life for military members at the 56th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)