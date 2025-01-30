2024 YIR — May by Aerotech News • January 30, 2025 5:20 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Luke enters drone age with new class U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a small unmanned aerial system flying class, May 29, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The class, hosted by the 56th FW Spark Cell, focused on basic operations of sUAS drones, offensive and defensive tactics, as well as open case studies from sUAS employments in current conflicts. The course was created in conjunction with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s strategic studies group, intent on training Airmen on the use of these systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) Gov. Hobbs visits to support military children Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is greeted by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, May 16, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted Hobbs for a roundtable discussion with military leadership and a ceremonial signing of Arizona House Bill 2246, allowing Arizona schools to apply for the Purple Star School Program. This community-driven program designates schools that meet the requirements to support the unique educational and social challenges faced by military-connected children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) 100,000th F-35 sortie launched U.S. Air Force Capt. Garrett Ellis, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, poses in front of an F-35 Lightning II before conducting the 100,000th F-35 sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 9, 2024. The 56th Fighter Wing produced its 100,000th F-35 Lightning II sortie, May 9, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The sortie marks another milestone for Luke AFB’s F-35 program. “The 100,000th F-35 sortie here at Luke symbolizes the professional work and excellence of the whole Luke team,” said Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander. “During an F-35 student’s time here, they can expect to receive hundreds of academic hours and over 80 simulator and flying missions so they are prepared for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)