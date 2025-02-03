Air Force

Linquest Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $970,000,000 for advanced solutions for collaborative engineering and digital development. This contract provides for the operationalization of the digital engineering and decision support techniques required to collect, analyze, and visualize data. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 30, 2035. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,972 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA2553-25-D-B001).

Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $84,166,532 fixed-price-incentive-fee modification (P00001) to previously awarded (FA8672-25-C-B001) to increase quantity of all up rounds with containers, guided test vehicles, and weapon load crew trainers. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $366,510,523 from $282,343,991. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2028. Fiscal 2025 (Air Force) missile procurement funds in the amount of $78,174,734; fiscal 2025 (Navy) weapons procurement funds in the amount of $2,316,876; fiscal 2025 (Air Force) operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $189,034; and fiscal 2025 (Air Force) research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,485,888, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $76,214,821 modification (P00315) to a previously awarded contract (FA8823-20-C-0004) for the National Space Defense Center and Distributed Space Command and Control System Option Year Six sustainment, including depot-level maintenance, mission software support, hardware modification support, sustaining engineering analysis, cybersecurity support, and technical data management and limited supply support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,191,204,658 from $1,114,989.837. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and Dahlgren, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $28,837,627 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson SFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Plexsys Interface Products Inc., Camas, Washington, was awarded a $16,756,108 firm-fixed-price contract for the E-3G Airborne Warning and Control System. This contract provides for the operation and maintenance, active diminishing manufacturing sources management, hardware and software updates to the field systems, distributed mission operations network mission package updates, and hardware and software support to the 558th Software Engineering Squadron. Work will be performed in Camas, Washington, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,756,108 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2371-25-C-B001).

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a maximum $11,222,934 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of initial spares and consumables. This contract provides initial provisioning of F110-GE-129 engine component spares and consumables. Work will be performed at Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Taiwan Air Force. This contract was a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount $8,417,201 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8122-25-F-0004). (Awarded Dec. 16, 2024)

Chugach Dynamics Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $10,065,281 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Air Force Technical Applications Center. This contract provides non-personnel services to operate and maintain seismic stations. Work will be performed in Boulder, Wyoming; Cambridge Bay, Nunavut; and Flin Flon, Saskatchewan, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,634,709 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA7022-25-C-0005).

Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida is being awarded a $383,139,431 cost-plus- incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00004) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N0003024C0100) for Trident II (D5) Life Extension 2 (D5LE2) SSP Alteration (SPALT) advanced design and development program efforts. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado (55%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (8%); Magna, Utah (4%); Titusville, Florida (3%); Elkton, Maryland (3%); Culpepper, Virginia (3%); Sunnyvale, California (2%); Orlando, Florida (2%); Clearwater, Florida (1%); and Folsom, California (1%), and locations less than 1% each totaling 18%. Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2030. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $382,139,431 and Fiscal 2025 Research, Development, Technical, and Engineering (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated on this modification award and no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the Contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Systems for Award Management (SAM) website, with one proposal received. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $65,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of a weapons system trainer for the French E-2D aircraft as well as the associated technical data and training (instructor/operator, maintenance and cyber). Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (70%); Tampa, Florida (20%); and Lorient, France (10%), and is expected to be completed in July 2028. Foreign Military Sales (France) funds in the amount of $65,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N6134025C0001).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $57,360,906 modification (P00096) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope for the integration of second-generation Anti-Jam Tactical Ultra High Frequency Radio for NATO capabilities into the Japan E-2D aircraft, as well as procurement of a systems integration laboratory in support of aircraft configuration. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (47.9%); West Chester, Ohio (29.5%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (11.6%); Woodland Hills, California (5%); McLean, Virginia (1.6%); Falls Church, Virginia (1.1%), and various locations within and outside on the continental U.S (3.3%), and expected to be completed in February 2030. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $57,360,906 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $46,568,675 undefinitized cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001925F0103) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides non-recurring engineering for integration and supportability of a V-22 Gearbox Vibration Monitoring/Osprey Drive System Safety and Health Information (ODSSHI) system and procures up to 91 ODSSHI kits and related spares. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (59%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (6%); Chatsworth, California (5%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (30%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,403,416; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $12,229,624; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $891,291; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,748,786; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $3,436,022; Foreign Military Sales (government of Japan) funds in the amount of $3,545,198 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Sechan Electronics Inc., Lititz, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $11,152,002 firm-fixed price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5535 for the option exercise of the production of the Nulka MK 53 Decoy Launch System and MK 54 Decoy Launch Message Convertor subassembly. Work will be performed in Lititz, Pennsylvania (79%); and Upper Marlboro, Maryland (21%), and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,560,868 (41%); fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,923,628 (26%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,637,086 (15%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,015,210 (9%); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,015,210 (9%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Valero Marketing and Supply Co., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $200,015,200 fixed-price with economic-price adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for EN590 diesel and JP8 jet fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year base contract with a 30-day carryover and three one-year option periods. The performance completion date is Jan. 31, 2026. Using customer is Government of Israel. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 Army operations and maintenance and foreign military sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SP0602-25-D-0649).

Elbit Systems of America, Roanoke, Virginia (SPRBL1-25-D-0003); and L3 Technologies Inc., Tempe, Arizona (SPRBL1-25-D-0004), have each been awarded a maximum $135,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRBL1-24-R-0013 for monocular night vision device white phosphorous image intensifier spare parts. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. The performance completion date is Jan. 30, 2030. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Avon Protection Ceradyne LLC, Salem, New Hampshire, has been awarded a maximum $39,911,250 modification (P00045) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-1516) with four one-year option periods for second generation advanced combat helmets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Feb. 6, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The County of Harnett, Lillington, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $12,169,853 modification (P00132) to a 40-year contract (SP0600-06-C-8254) with no option periods incorporating rate changes for wastewater collection services. This is a fixed-price with prospective-price-redetermination contract. The performance completion date is Sept. 25, 2046. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2046 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

UPDATE: Beacon Point Associates LLC,** Cape Coral, Florida (SPE2DE-25-D-0003, $35,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for dental supplies and equipment for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-20-R-0007 and awarded on June 10, 2021. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Awarded Jan. 29, 2025)

Army

Blair Remy Merrick MP JV LLC,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (W912BV-25-D-0001); Etegra Inc.,* Dallas, Texas (W912BV-25-D-0002); The Johnson McAdams Firm PA,* Greenwood, Mississippi (W912BV-25-D-0003); Kenall,* Houston, Texas (W912BV-25-D-0004); Yeager Architecture Inc.,* Lenexa, Kansas (W912BV-25-D-0005); Benham-Stanley LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (W912BV-25-D-0006); Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp.,* Overland Park, Kansas (W912BV-25-D-0007); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912BV-25-D-0008); FSB-Pond JV, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (W912BV-25-D-0009); Larson Design Group-Mason & Hanger JV, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (W912BV-25-D-0010); and Merrick & Co., Greenwood Village, Colorado (W912BV-25-D-0011), will compete for each order of the $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 40 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

GM Defense LLC, Detroit, Michigan, was awarded a $17,672,298 firm-fixed-price contract for Infantry Squad Vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-25-F-0143).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $13,940,505 modification (P00092) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams system technical support services. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2027. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Kuwait) funds; fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,940,505, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Agile Defense Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $12,557,977 modification (P00008) to contract W9124P-22-F-0036 for information technology support services. Work will be performed at Redstone, Arsenal, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,557,977 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Three Oaks Construction Inc., North Sioux City, South Dakota, was awarded a $7,696,049 firm-fixed-price contract for river-bank stabilization. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Lower Brule, South Dakota, with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds and Rivers and Harbors Contributed and Advanced funds in the amount of $7,696,049 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-25-C-0010).

CORRECTION: The $98,616,250 multiple award task order contract (W912DY-25-D-0041, W912DY-25-D-0042, W912DY-25-D-0043, W912DY-25-D-0044, W912DY-25-D-0045 and W912DY-25-D-0046) announced on Jan. 21, 2025, for medical facilities support services was actually awarded on Jan. 29, 2025.

Missile Defense Agency

Sonalysts Inc., Waterford, Connecticut, is being awarded an extension on a noncompetitive firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract for a mission-specific vendor plug-in stand-alone trainer. The total value of this contract is $41,386,774. Under this follow on contract, the contractor will continue to provide pivotal advancements in training capabilities, aligning with strategic objectives and reinforcing the defense infrastructure across multiple theaters of operation. The work will be performed in Waterford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Bellevue, Nebraska; Beale Air Force Base, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; and Ramstein, Germany. The extension performance period is from Feb. 4, 2025, to Feb. 3, 2030. This is a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract. One offer was solicited, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 Research development test and evaluation funds in the amount of $583,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Defense Advaced Reserch Projects Agency

The Pennsylvania State University Advanced Research Laboratory (Penn State ARL), State College, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $25,634,268 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Advanced Innovation in Modeling and Simulation (AIMS) follow-on program. The objective of the Penn State ARL AIMS II project is to accelerate innovations of technologies for the Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling program in classified hybrid cloud accredited Modeling and Simulation Integration Environments (MSIEs), as multiple mini MSIE sites or enclaves are established. Work will be performed in State College, Pennsylvania (20%); and Reston, Virginia (80%), with an expected completion date of February 2027. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-25-C-0307).

*Small business

**Service-disabled veteran-owned small business