2024 YIR — December by Aerotech News • February 6, 2025 8:00 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB First Belgian F-35A arrives U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Wall, 312th Fighter Squadron commander, taxis the first Belgian Air Component F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 3, 2024. This milestone marked the beginning of Belgium’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the advanced F-35A, ushering in a new era for the Belgian Air Component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) 13th CABS conducts first CSTR event U.S. Air Force security forces Defenders assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron plan to evacuate two simulated casualties during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 14, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. During the assault and subsequent capture, the Defenders faced multiple challenges, including drone attacks, security breaches, civil affairs, and counter attacks from simulated opposing forces. The 13th CABS ended their training event with two combat training exercises, one exclusively for security forces Airmen, and another larger exercise for the entire 13th CABS and 13th ATF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) F-16 IFTU moves to Holloman The F-16 Fighting Falcon Intelligence Formal Training Unit, established at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, over two decades ago, is moving to Holloman AFB, New Mexico. The move is scheduled for completion in early 2025. U.S. Air Force instructor cadre assigned to the 56th Operations Support Squadron, pose for a picture, Nov. 12, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. During the transition of the course to Holloman AFB, New Mexico, new instructors will complete their certification to ensure they can independently manage operations. Over time, personnel from Luke AFB will be gradually phased out, allowing Holloman AFB to operate autonomously and effectively. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Angel Von Scheffey)