ITC Defense Corp.,* North Charleston, South Carolina, was awarded an $82,384,032 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for programmatic support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-25-D-0002).

Alliant-ATI JV LLC,* Knoxville, Tennessee (W912DQ-25-D-3003); Bluestone Burns & McDonnell JV II,* Malvern, Pennsylvania (W912DQ-25-D-3004); FPM-AECOM JV2,* Oneida, New York (W912DQ-25-D-3005); GEO Consultants Corporation,* Kevil, Kentucky (W912DQ-25-D-3006); and PCI Bhate JV LLC,* Reston, Virginia (W912DQ-25-D-3007), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 order-dependent contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 5, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

OK2 Construction LLC,* Cleburne, Texas (W911SA-25-D-2002); A&J Construction Management LLC,* Springdale, Arkansas (W911SA-25-D-2003); MGS Construction Services Inc.,* Sallisaw, Oklahoma (W911SA-25-D-2004); Axxis Building Systems Inc.,* Weatherford, Texas (W911SA-25-D-2006); and Ryan Herring Construction Inc.,* Lawton, Oklahoma (W911SA-25-D-2005), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2030. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity.

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, California, was awarded a $14,983,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 16, 2025. Fiscal 2021, 2022, and 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,983,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-25-C-0005).

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $52,200,000 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001925F0205) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order will procure 18 forward looking infrared high-definition turret assembly spares in support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) owned MH-60 aircraft. The quantity breakdown per FMS country is as follows: Saudi Arabia – 1; South Korea – 1; Norway – 8; Spain – 4; and India – 4. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (70%); El Segundo, California (9%); Keene, New Hampshire (8%); Apopka, Florida (7%); Orlando, Florida (2%); Princeton, New Jersey (2%); San Diego, California (2%); and is expected to be completed by February 2028. FMS customer funds in the amount of $52,200,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chandler, Arizona, is awarded a $12,599,431 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable order (N0001925F0079) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0002). This order provides nonrecurring engineering efforts required to produce a replacement fin actuator control system and motor control valve actuator for the GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea-Skimming Target to support weapon system test and evaluation for the Navy. Work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona (63%); Montville, New Jersey (35%); and Huntsville, Alabama (2%), and is expected to be completed January 2028. Fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,599,431 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Detyens Shipyards Inc.,* Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded a $10,135,702 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4061) for a 100-calendar day shipyard availability for a post-shakedown availability of Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport USNS Cody (T-EPF 14). This contract includes a base period and five unexercised options for additional work and time, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $10,641,148. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, beginning April 1, 2025, and is expected to be completed by July 9, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,135,702 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and four offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4061).

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 235-day bridge contract. Locations of performance are Louisiana, and Texas, with a Sept. 29, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0010).

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC,* as successor-in-interest to Science Applications International Corp., Beltsville, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 174-day bridge contract. Locations of performance are Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas, with a July 31, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0011).

FRM Socks LLC, doing business as Fox River Mills, Osage, Iowa, has been awarded a maximum $11,796,375 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cold weather socks system. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 5, 2028. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0038).

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Jan. 30, 2025, for Bethel Yuut LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (SPE1C1-25-D-0036), for $33,518,731 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is Feb. 4, 2025. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Jan. 31, 2025, for Valero Marketing and Supply Co., San Antonio, Texas (SP0602-25-D-0649), for $200,015,200 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is Feb. 4, 2025. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $15,014,991 modification (P00006) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001123C0116, to exercise Phase Two, Option One, for the Cancun program. This contract provides for distributable nodes to measure the high frequency (HF) radio environment for improved warfighter situational awareness in the critical HF radio band. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (66%); Utica, New York (14%); Seattle, Washington (15%); and Chapel Hill, North Carolina (5%), with an expected completion date of February 2027. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $4,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The base contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001123S0014 and was awarded on June 20, 2023. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 5, 2025)

