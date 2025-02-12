Navy

AEG Group Inc.,* Grayslake, Illinois, is awarded a $49,742,406 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures Motorola ultra-high frequency, very high frequency, and multi-band radios and accessories for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field Special Communications Mission Solutions Division in support of Commander, Navy Installations Command Enterprise Land Mobile Radio technical refresh of first responder equipment. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland, and expected to be completed in February 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competed with seven offers received. NAWCAD, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833525D0005).

Teya Support Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $48,747,963 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the study, design, fabrication, integration, installation, validation, analysis, outreach materials, and support services for the China Lake earthquake recovery and/or China Lake Propulsion Laboratory and Energetics facilities over a sixty-month period. Work will be performed in China Lake, California, and is expected to be completed by February 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N6893625D0011).

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $23,420,682 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00021) to an order (N0001921F0008) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This modification exercises an option to provide continued flight test support for the V-22 Osprey aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (15%); Fort Worth, Texas (10%); and Hurlburt Field, Florida (5%), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,164,907; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,402,009; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,419,793; fiscal 2025 procurement (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $532,000; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $392,000; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,796,590; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $1,542,414, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $1,542,414 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rouxbe Global Food Group Inc.,* Spokane, Washington, was awarded a $12,195,000, firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4135) to provide food service and logistics training services for various Military Sealift Command N4 Logistics’ Directorate Divisions. The contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning Feb. 13, 2025, and will conclude on Jan. 31, 2030, if all options are exercised. The contract contains a five-month base period, four one-year options, and an option to extend services for up to six months in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. This competitive procurement solicitation was solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and two proposals were received in response to the solicitation. The contract award was protested, and corrective action was taken. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,297,060 were previously obligated for fiscal 2024. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

SOLUTE, San Diego, California, was awarded an $11,553,284 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-6301 to exercise options for the Autonomy Baseline Manager to support oversight and management of autonomous systems development and the associated central software repository for unmanned autonomy artifacts, processes, and procedures. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $9,177,837 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5123 for capability package development and fielding, system integration and fielding, and in-service sustainment in support of current configurations of the AEGIS combat system. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,483,460 (80.06%); fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $777,207 (17.86%); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $84,315 (1.94%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,406 (0.15%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $4,351,289 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Apex Technology Inc., Culver City, California, was awarded a $45,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multiple space vehicles to operate in two space orbits. This contract provides the Space Force funds to advance the deployment of space vehicles capable of operating across various orbital regimes. Work will be performed in Culver City, California, and is expected to be complete by September 2032. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $22,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA8809-25-C-B005).

Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $19,794,134 modification (P00103) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 for precision guidance kits. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2028. Fiscal 2025 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $19,794,134 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 11, 2025)

*Small business