Innovative ideas take flight at Edwards’ Spark Tank Competition

The 412th Test Wing Data and Digital Transformation Spark Tank Competition recently transformed Club Muroc at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., into a hub of creativity and innovation, showcasing the groundbreaking ideas of Airmen designed to enhance operational capabilities.

The 412th Test Wing Continuous Improvement and Innovation Team and the Desert Spark cell hosted the event, which served as a platform to present innovative concepts aimed at advancing data and digital reforms within the Air Force. With more than 300 participants attending in-person and virtually, the event highlighted the commitment to fostering an environment where Airmens’ ingenuity can thrive.

“As we witness rapid advancements in digital capabilities, it is imperative that we harness the power of data to enhance our operations, improve efficiencies, and drive mission success,” said Rebecca Kern, the 412th Test Wing Innovation Project Officer.

The competition aligns with the strategic initiatives of the 412th Test Wing, emphasizing the significance of data and digital transformation across the spectrum of modern technology. Six finalists presented their ideas, each aiming to sharpen the Air Force’s competitive edge.

Among the standout presentations was Alexander Zimmer, who took home the first prize with his “Network & Cybersecurity Visualization” tool, Mycroft, designed to enhance analysts’ capabilities in navigating critical cyber terrain. Other notable entries included Adam Navas’s “Artec Leo — Wireless and AI-Driven 3D Scanner,” and Alex Ramirez’s “Digital T-2 Modifications on The Flightline.” Each winner will receive priority access to fiscal year 2025 funding for their projects.

“This competition provided a platform for our Airmen to present groundbreaking ideas that will propel us into a future where data-driven decision-making is at the forefront of our strategic endeavors,” Kern said.

The Spark Tank competition will become an annual event, encouraging continuous engagement and innovation at Edwards. The 412th Test Wing’s commitment to promoting a culture of innovation reinforces its vision to be at the center of test innovation said Senior Master Sgt. Brian Pettaway, 412th Test Wing Innovation Project Officer.

“In efforts to continue to promote and foster a culture of innovation at Edwards Air Force Base, the 412th Test Wing Continuous Improvement and Innovation team has committed to a strategy of empowering Airmen on three fronts: training, marketing, and outreach. This strategy drives our vision to be the Center of the Test Innovation Universe,” he said.

Desert Spark invites all personnel to contribute their innovative ideas for future consideration, ensuring that the spirit of innovation continues to flourish at Edwards Air Force Base.

For those wishing to submit suggestions for upcoming competitions, visit the 412th TW CI2 App on Power Apps.