3D printing revolutionizes MQ-9 maintenance training at Creech AFB

The 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., is treading new territory by using 3D printing to transform maintenance training for the MQ-9 Reaper, advancing the direction of remotely piloted aircraft more towards the Air Force’s recent innovation objectives.

During the process to launch Creech’s 3D printing project, the organization navigated issues that delayed its debut, but through the tireless efforts of leadership in the MQ-9 Air Force Engineering and Technical Services team, rollout for the device has begun.

Kennon Nichols, the supervisor for the MQ-9 AFETS team, was tasked with securing approvals and funding for bringing 3D printing capabilities to base. Partnering with Col. Joseph Deporter, 432nd Maintenance Group commander, they secured the funding to purchase two 3D printers and set-up a 3D printing facility. During his tenure, the team developed 3D printing capabilities to remedy MQ-9 spare training part shortages. This in turn solved logistical and financial hardships that had previously impacted training.

“You have to find innovative ways to overcome obstacles by thinking outside the box,” said Nichols. “Our team, along with Col. Deporter worked hard to find a solution to the problem with the spirit of innovation.”

The operational heart of the 3D printing initiative, Remington Young, MQ-9 AFETS airframe propulsion and generation equipment specialist, constructed a state-of-the-art 3D printing facility, and serves as an active instructor and guide for base personnel learning to utilize the equipment.

As an Air Force veteran, Young enjoys passing his knowledge to the new generation and getting them hands-on experience with the new tech. Having a background in aircraft maintenance, his direct and methodical approach has empowered those at Creech to get a step ahead on the learning curve.

“It’s a funny story, given that my first 3D printer was from my wife for Christmas in 2016,” Young said, reflecting on how far the tech has come. “Now we are printing military training equipment. This tech equips our Airmen with practical skills, saves lives and takes what was a $10,000 dollar part in the past and allows it to be printed at high-speed for $15. It’s the future.”

Inside the printing lab, Eric Pavelka, MQ-9 Avionics senior equipment specialist, oversees and coordinates the plethora of projects on queue at any given time. Pavelka’s role directly impacts the facility, keeping everything on target and meeting tight deadlines.

As the main contact point for purchases and management of space on the floor, he makes sure that the inventory and layout is up to date, ensuring the availability of the physical components required for training maintainers are made in a timely and cost-effective manner.

“There are a lot of rules when it comes to money and what we’re actually able to purchase, but we all came to the consensus of a legitimate need for printers because we could see the added benefits that it would provide for all of our training,” Pavelka explained. “We researched, found some suitable items, and then I coordinated with the MXG Resource Adviser.”

The future of 3D printing within the military presents many groundbreaking applications. From diagnosing aircraft damage to printing replacement parts onsite, the technology offers more streamlined options with minimized downtime.

As the Creech AFETS team continues to push boundaries, leaders like Nichols, Young, and Pavelka exemplify the innovative spirit essential for modern military readiness. Their combined expertise and steadfast determination showcase a pathway forward where technological advancement and military resilience are interwoven, heralding a new era of training and maintenance excellence.

“I can’t say enough great things about what additional capabilities the 432nd MXG AFETS team brings to the more than 800 Hunter maintenance professionals here at Creech AFB and deployed overseas each and every day,” said Deporter. “Thanks to this new 3-D printing capability our already exceptional maintainers will be able to learn their craft at a higher level.”