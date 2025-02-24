Army

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $322,500,000 modification (PZ0006) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0026 for the Tube Launched Optically-Tracked Wireless Guided weapon system. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 procurement, Marine Corps funds; and 2021 and 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $322,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

PD Power Systems LLC,* Springfield, Virginia, was awarded a $114,587,508 firm-fixed-price contract for prime power distribution systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 20, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W909MY-25-D-0001).

Laboratory Corp. of America, Burlington, North Carolina, was awarded a $90,000,000 modification (P00010) to contract W81K04-21-D-0001 for clinical reference laboratory testing services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

EEI/Coffman JV, Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-25-D-0024); Pond & Company, Peachtree Corners, Georgia (W911KB-25-D-0025); and Enterprise Engineering Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-25-D-0026), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 20, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $19,864,247 firm-fixed-price contract for Maintenance and Training Module kits and Squad Leader Display Version 3 kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-25-D-0025).

Air Force

Webworld Technologies Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (P00002/FA7014-23-D-0004); Inflow logistics LLC, San Antonio, Texas (P00001/FA7014-23-D-0005); 1 Mission Partners, Haymarket, Virginia (P00001/FA7014-23-D-0006); Innovative Approach LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (P00002/FA7014-23-D-0007); and Karthik Consulting LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (P00001/FA7014-23-D-0008), have been awarded a $100,000,001 modification to the previously awarded multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to increase the ceiling, update the ordering guide, and revise the performance work statement. These modifications bring the total cumulative face value of the contract from $99,999,999 to $200,000,000. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 3, 2028. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Navy

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $21,755,079 cost-plus-award-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-2331) to exercise options for the accomplishment of DDG-1000 Class Planning Yard requirements. Planning Yard requirements include maintain necessary DDG 1000 Ship Change Document development, emergent technical problem investigation and resolution, integrated logistics support, maintenance and modernization planning and other design and engineering products as required to maintain, modernize and sustain the class. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (99%); and other locations (less than 1% each, and collectively totaling 1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,599,353 (43%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,343,061 (39%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $609,220 (10%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $468,547 (8%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively awarded. The base contract was awarded on March 22, 2024, and was pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), the property or services needed by the agency are available from only one responsible source or only from a limited number of responsible sources and no other type of property or services will satisfy the needs of the agency. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2331).

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $15,166,056 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification to a previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N61331-22-D-0002) to exercise an option for depot level repair, maintenance, and modifications in support for the AN/AQS-24 Sonar Mine Detecting Set (all variants), common post mission analysis, and intermediate level test equipment to support the Navy for the currently deployed airborne mine countermeasures systems. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland (95%); and Panama City, Florida (5%), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. There will be no funding assigned at the time of this modification. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Forward Slope Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded a $14,951,301 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement, and firm-fixed-price contract for the Egyptian Navy Nationwide Maritime Surveillance System. This procurement provides a Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance system for maritime domain awareness to the Egyptian Navy. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $96,527,790. Work will be performed in Cairo, Egypt (30%); Alexandria, Egypt (30%); Cleveland, Ohio (20%); and San Diego, California (20%). FMS Arab Republic of Egypt funding in the amount of $14,951,301 will be obligated at time of award and does not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via System for Award Management website, with five offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-5310).

East Coast Repair and Fabrication,* Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $14,596,867 firm, fixed-price contract (N3220525C5002) for lay berth of Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary sea base vessel USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4). This contract includes unexercised options for extended lay berth, three industrial assist periods, and a regular overhaul which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $31,407,323. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, beginning April 15, 2025, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026, if all options are exercised. Contract is incrementally funded. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,461,691 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website and one offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C5002).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a cost-plus fixed fee $13,064,780 order to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-2319) for the high-speed diesel generator procurement in support of the DDG(X) Guided Missile Destroyer Design. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by July 2028. Funding in the amount of $13,064,780 was obligated at the time of award. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-2319).

*Small business