Headlines — March 5

Trump lawyer on fired vets: ‘Perhaps they’re not fit to have a job’

The counselor and top attorney representing President Donald Trump raised questions Tuesday about the the capability and willingness of veterans to work after an unknown number have been fired from jobs as part of sweeping layoffs that continue to reduce the federal government’s footprint.

‘We are just getting started’: Trump touts his agenda to rehape America

President Donald Trump assessed his presidency as a ringing success Tuesday in his first address to a joint session of Congress since he reclaimed the White House in January.

Trump to launch new White House office focused on shipbuilding

As part of his sweeping national address on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump promised to establish a new office of shipbuilding within the White House to revitalize the industry and bolster American naval strength.

Museum exhibit controversy reignites airman’s Medal of Honor dispute

A first-of-its-kind museum honoring recipients of the nation’s highest combat award is set to open later this month in Arlington, Texas — but the project is already dogged by controversy and outrage amid an apparent snub to one medal recipient.

No money, no problem: Army unit making its own drones

With limited resources and funds, an Army unit is looking to make its own drones at a fraction of the cost of commercially available systems procured through traditional acquisition processes.

EXCLUSIVE: Lockheed out of Navy’s F/A-XX future fighter competition

Lockheed Martin is out of the running for the Navy’s sixth-generation fighter jet program, known as Next Generation Air Dominance or F/A-XX, Breaking Defense has learned.

Mysterious naval vessel spotted in Washington State is a new DARPA drone ship

A slender, partially covered naval ship that recently emerged in Washington state is the Defiant, a new medium-sized uncrewed surface vessel (USV) designed from the keel up to operate without any humans ever onboard.

Marine officer honored for leadership in aftermath of chaotic Osprey crash

After waking an unconscious Marine inside the flaming wreckage of their MV-22 Osprey, Capt. Joshua C. Watson rallied his Marines and called for accountability.

Japan set to field 2nd F-35B squadron by 2030, Amphibious Brigade drills with US Marines

Japan plans to field a second F-35B squadron by the end of the decade, according to a Japan Ministry of Defense (MOD) document reviewed by USNI News.

Air Force

Air Force revives Skyraider name for new light attack aircraft

Air Force Special Operations Command has dubbed its newest aircraft Skyraider II, a nod to the Cold War-era propeller plane that delivered close air support during the Vietnam War.



Researchers: US bombs may one day use Chinese GPS signals

One day, U.S. military personnel might target smart weapons using location data from Chinese or Russian versions of GPS, researchers from the Air Force and Space Force said at the AFA Warfare Symposium on March 4.

Air Force fields FMS inquiries for MH-139 Grey Wolf helo as test campaign progresses

Ahead of potential orders, the Air Force has begun gathering interest in foreign military sales (FMS) for the service’s MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter, another signal of confidence in the platform that has now entered a key evaluation phase.

B-52 flies with Israeli fighters over Mediterranean Sea

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber flew with the Israeli Air Force and Royal Air Force over the eastern Mediterranean Sea on March 4, a U.S. defense official confirmed to Air & Space Forces Magazine. The mission marks the third Bomber Task Force mission to the Middle East region in just the past month.

Hill Air Force Base prepares to scale back child care services amid mass federal firings, resignations

Mass firings of federal employees by the Trump administration could mean that Gold Star spouses and other defense employees at Hill Air Force Base in Utah may not have child care as early as this week, according to an internal message reviewed by Military.com.

Next generation fighter critical to future air superiority, key USAF study concluded

A deep review of the U.S. Air Force’s paused plans to acquire a new crewed sixth-generation stealth combat jet came to the unambiguous conclusion that the service needs such an aircraft to be best positioned to achieve air superiority in future high-end fights.

Air superiority is still the key to winning. Achieving it is getting harder.

The concept of air superiority is changing to increasingly leverage autonomous aircraft, nonkinetic capabilities, and space, but it remains the operational prerequisite if the U.S. expects to prevail in any future conflict, regardless of the cost to achieve it, senior Air Force leaders said at AFA’s Warfare Symposium.

Air Force Academy’s Muslim cadets denied accommodation during Ramadan: Allegation

As Muslims around the world mark the month of Ramadan, some cadets at the Air Force Academy may need to push through rigorous physical training without food or water or forgo a few days of the holy fast.

‘No more viable option than NGAD,’ Air Force says as decision rests in new hands

With the future of the Air Force’s sixth-generation fighter jet in limbo, service officials pointed to a recent internal study to buttress their argument that there’s no better way to secure the air in future conflicts than the Next Generation Air Dominance program.

Air Force sees historic numbers of airmen waiting to go to boot camp in 2025

More young Americans have been signing up for the Air Force’s delayed-entry program in recent months, a promising trend in recruiting following a yearslong effort by the service to amend policy and turn around a pandemic-era slump.

Space Force

Space acquisition hub preparing for impact of Trump’s workforce cuts

The Space Force’s primary acquisition organization is bracing for impact as the Trump administration’s orders aimed at cutting the size of the federal government begin to take effect.

Space launch executives warn US infrastructure unprepared for coming launch surge

U.S. space launch executives warned that the nation’s primary launch facilities may soon be unable to handle the projected surge in rocket launches, potentially hampering America’s competitiveness in the rapidly expanding commercial space sector.

‘It works’: Space Force expands Surveillance-as-a-Service program after successful pilot

When Soldiers and Sailors went to work constructing a floating pier in Gaza last year, the U.S. Space Force monitored their security using civilian satellite intelligence. The Tactical Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Tracking, or TacSRT program—first discussed at last year’s AFA Warfare Symposium—is a marketplace designed to let commercial suppliers identify data they can offer and military users search for answers to things they need.

Space Systems Command chief backs ‘important’ work of Space Development Agency

The head of the Space Force’s main acquisition arm expressed full confidence in the Space Development Agency (SDA) on Monday, offering support for both the entity’s work as well as its independent status within the service.

Astranis demonstrates GPS capability in race for Space Force contract

Astranis, a San Francisco-based manufacturer of small telecommunications satellites, announced it successfully demonstrated it can transmit GPS signals using its geostationary broadband communications satellite payload.

New promotion system for Space Force Sergeants coming this year

The Space Force will start rolling out a new promotion system for Specialist 4s (E-4s) rising to Sergeant (E-5s) later this fiscal year, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna said at the AFA Warfare Symposium.

Defense

Boeing grows Alaska-based homeland missile defense silo count by 20

A Boeing-led team has finished building 20 new silos for the homeland missile defense system at Fort Greely, Alaska, growing the number of interceptors that can be emplaced there from 40 to 60.

Israeli firms want a piece of the US cruise missile market

Two Israeli companies announced last weekend the establishment of defense factories in the United States that are planned to produce jet and rocket engines for the U.S. military market.

Veterans

Disabled Army veteran fired from the VA will attend Trump speech to Congress

A former Army staff sergeant and disabled veteran who was fired last month from the Department of Veterans Affairs will be in the audience Tuesday night as President Donald Trump gives his first address to Congress.

Virginia lawmaker asks Department of Defense to limit veteran workforce cuts in new letter

U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth this week asking for restraint in layoffs affecting veterans and national security.