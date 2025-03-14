Army

Advanced Technology Systems Co.,* Mclean, Virginia (W56KGY-25-D-0001, W56KGY-25-F-0001); Elevated Technologies LLC,* Mesa, Arizona (W56KGY-25-D-0002, W56KGY-25-F-0002); Leidos, Reston, Virginia (W56KGY-25-D-0003, W56KGY-25-F-0003); Mission Solutions Group Inc.,* North Charleston, South Carolina (W56KGY-25-D-0004, W56KGY-25-F-0004); QinetiQ, Lorton, Virginia (W56KGY-25-D-0005, W56KGY-25-F-0005); Raytheon, Dulles, Virginia (W56KGY-25-D-0006, W56KGY-25-F-0006); Skyship Services Inc., Elizabeth City, North Carolina (W56KGY-25-D-0007, W56KGY-25-F-0007); TCOM, Columbia, Maryland (W56KGY-25-D-0008, W56KGY-25-F-0008); Thunderbolt, Mullica Hill,* New Jersey (W56KGY-25-D-0009, W56KGY-25-F-0009); and Tyonek Technical Services,* Madison, Alabama (W56KGY-25-D-0010, W56KGY-25-F-0010), will compete for each order of the $4,193,327,540 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the production of lighter than air systems, tethered systems, and elevated sensors. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 12, 2035. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $356,672,832 modification (P00024) to contract W56HZV-23-C-0024 for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2028. Fiscal 2025 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $356,672,832 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Robotic Research Opco LLC-Forterra,* Clarksburg, Maryland, was awarded a $92,851,555 firm-fixed-price contract for sandhills robotic breaching systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Grafenwoehr, Germany, with an estimated completion date of March 12, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $92,851,555 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-9-2006).

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $1,925,877,406 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (FA8682-24-C-B001) for Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Production Lot 23 and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) Production Lot Nine, as well as economic order quantity for JASSM Lot 24 and LRASM Lot 10. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,180,154,533. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2029. Fiscal 2024 missile procurement funds (Air Force) in the amount of $684,233,360; fiscal 2025 missile procurement funds (Air Force) in the amount of $612,699,675; and fiscal 2025 weapon procurement funds (Navy) in the amount of $149,250,015, are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Akima Intra-Data LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $28,916,444, firm-fixed-price modification (P00044) to a previously awarded contract (FA3002-23-C-0007) for base operations support services at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Work will be performed at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,111,444 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $82,199,129. The 81st Contracting Squadron, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

PsiQuantum Corp., Palo Alto, California, has been awarded a $10,835,118 firm-fixed-price contract for integrating an optical phase shifter in a photonics platform for quantum computing applications. This contract provides design space for comparative Air Force Research Laboratory-based quantum circuits on the circuit tape-out, software for basic component construction, and chip delivery. Work will be performed at Palo Alto, California; Malta, New York; and Albany, New York, and is expected to be completed by May 13, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, offers were solicited electronically via an open Broad Agency Announcement and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,835,118 are being obligated at time of award. This is not a multi-year contract. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-C-B030).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $9,854,025 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (FA8682-23-C-B001) for Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Lots Seven, Eight, and Eight-B. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,169,445,826. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2028. Fiscal 2025 missile procurement funds (Navy) are being obligated at time of contract award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $267,165,000 modification (P00068) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001919C0008). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of two Navy MQ-4C Triton unmanned air systems and one Navy Main Operating Base, as well as associated support, related technical, and administrative data in support of low-rate initial production Lot Seven. Additionally, this modification procures MQ-4C spare parts for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Rancho Bernardo, California (36.82%); Palmdale, California (14.11%); Red Oak, Texas (11.15%); Salt Lake City, Utah (5.57%); San Deigo, California (4.48%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (4.33%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.81%); Moss Point, Mississippi (2.4%); rolling meadows, Illinois (2.07%); Whippany, New Jersey (1.41%); Waco, Texas (1.17%); Baltimore, Maryland (1.14%); various locations within the continental U.S. (10.38%); and various location outside the continental U.S. (1.16%), and is expected to be completed in October 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $265,807,120; and Royal Australian Air Force Cooperative Funds in the amount of $1,357,880, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded a $59,298,169 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-631) to exercise options for Littoral Combat Ship Mission Module engineering and sustainment support. Work will be performed in Bethpage, New York (36%); Mayport, Florida (21%); Oxnard, California (21%); San Diego, California (21%); and Portsmouth, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,078,739 (47%); fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,285,257 (35%); and fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,135,186 (18%), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $2,285,257 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

EnSafe Inc.,* Memphis, Tennessee (N69450-25-D-0004); FPM-AECOM JV 1,* Oneida, New York (N69450-25-D-0005); Bhate Environmental Associates Inc.,* Birmingham, Alabama (N69450-25-D-0006); ARS Aleut Remediation LLC,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee (N69450-25-D-0007); and Tidewater-Sovereign Consulting JV LLC,* Elkridge, Maryland (N69450-25-D-0008), are awarded a combined $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, environmental restoration, multiple award contract for remedial actions at environmentally contaminated sites at Navy and Marine Corps installations and other government agencies. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by March 2030. Fiscal 2025 environmental restoration (Navy) funds of $1,000 will be obligated to each awardee at time of award. All other funding will be provided at the contract task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 20 offers received. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.



Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $25,851,468 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and technical services of design, development, fabrication, test, delivery, and fleet implementation of repair station consoles. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Sterling, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2030. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $864,635 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-25-D-4001).

SimVentions Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Virginia, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Human and Autonomous Robotic Teaming effort. This contract provides for gaming simulations to support autonomy and autonomous tactics research; live unscripted force-on-force experimentation support; and analysis, synthesis, and communication of data and information gathered from simulations and live force-on-force events. Work will be performed in King George, Virginia (92%); Fredericksburg, Virginia (5%); Hernando Beach, Florida (2%); and various other places (1%). Work is expected to be completed in March 2028. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 36-month base period with no options, is $24,536,178. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $866,998 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under long range broad agency announcement (BAA) N0001424SB001 entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology,” posted Oct. 2, 2023. Since proposals were received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001425C2402.).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $22,309,732 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for advance planning and long-lead-time material procurement to prepare and make ready for the accomplishment of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) inactivation and defueling. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $358,598,528. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through October 2027. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,665,658 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-2127).

B.L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama, is awarded $22,165,959 for a firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N6945023C0044) for the weapons generation facility located at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The modification provides for renovations to the integrated maintenance facility. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $264,205,819. Work will be performed in Bossier Parrish, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $22,165,959 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. Space and Airborne Systems, Palm Bay, Florida, is awarded a $20,368,385 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of up to 875 filter box kits, 875 remote display units, and 875 antenna assemblies in support of the Webster Outlying Field Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2030. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competed with one offer received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833525D0013).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $19,118,479 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to a previously awarded contract (N62742-22-C-3507) for support services. This modification provides for facilities and logistical support in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations, including the Philippines, and may include other locations in Southeast Asia. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $109,493,683. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $3,391,055 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-22-C-3507).

CJW Contractors Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $10,149,999 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008025F0229) for renovation of Building 1500 at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2025 working capital fund (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,149,999 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Eight proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Public Works Department South Potomac, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40080-24-D-0007).

Champion Aerospace LLC, Liberty, South Carolina, is awarded a $9,409,716 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001923C0050). This modification exercises an option to procure a total of 240 transformer rectifier units (116 for the Navy, 72 for the government of Australia, and 52 for the government of Kuwait), in support of Growler capability modifications and Super Hornet Block III modifications for the F/A-18 E/F fleet and EA-18G squadrons. Work will be performed in Liberty, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed in September 2027. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,548,029; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $4,861,686, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for a full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt, processing, and/or loading and discharging of all vessels within the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program. This contract includes four 12-month option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $8,292,583. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida. Work is expected to be completed June 30, 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 30, 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued using the appropriate fiscal year funding. This contract was competitively solicited and procured via the Federal Business Opportunity website with two offers received. Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (M67004-25-D-1001).

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $7,675,870 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00079) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0015). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued post-production over and above repairs for the MV-22 common configuration readiness and modernization retrofit program for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in July 2026. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,003,370; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $292,500; and fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,380,000, will be obligated at the time of award, $292,500 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Command

Pixels on Target LLC, Sunrise, Florida, is being awarded a 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H9240325D0001) with a maximum ceiling of $92,527,353 for Miniature Aiming System Night-Squad kits, spare parts and accessories, repairs, new equipment training and engineering change proposals in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2023, 2024, and 2025 procurement funds in the amount of $4,554,000 are being obligated at time of award on the first delivery order. The work will be performed in Sunrise, Florida, and the last day to order under the contract is March 12, 2035. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Campus Text LLC, Moraga, California, was awarded a maximum $20,000,000 single award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HU000125D0004) for virtual bookstore and related services at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS). This contract has a five-year ordering period from March 13, 2025, to March 12, 2030, with a minimum award amount of $100 and a maximum ceiling/face value of $20,000,000. Performance will be at Bethesda, Maryland. Operations and maintenance funds will be obligated at the task order level. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. USUHS, Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,** doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $14,304,000 modification (P00008) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0037) with two one-year option periods for physical fitness uniform jackets. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Location of performance is Illinois, with a March 26, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Washington Headquarters Services

Great Hill Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $8,869,012 firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003424C0031). The total, if all options are exercised, is $23,547,794. The purpose of the contract is to provide the Defense Security Cooperation Agency contract management and contracting officers representative support, Program Management Office operations and management, and data management support services. Title 22 Funding (Foreign Military Sales) in the amount of $4,521,460 is being obligated at the time of the award. The work will be performed in Crystal City, Virginia. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting authority.

*Small business

** Mandatory Source