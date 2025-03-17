DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Rickenbach, a firefighter assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, was awarded the Red Cross Certificate of Merit for administering life-saving actions, in Oro Valley, Arizona, Feb. 4, 2025.

The Red Cross Certificate of Merit is the highest award given to an individual who saved or sustained life using skills learned through Red Cross training.

“It is our privilege to honor an individual who embodies the spirit of resilience and serves as a beacon of hope in Tucson, for his life-saving actions,” said Amanda Wiggins, president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce. “First responders are not just the heroes in moments of crisis, they are essential pillars in building and maintaining a resilient, well-prepared community whether they are on or off duty.”

On Sept. 8, 2024, Chris Rickenbach was playing recreational soccer when he heard a cry for help. Rickenbach said he had been trained to run towards someone shouting for help.

With a character built upon Air Force core values and elite fire protection training, Rickenbach dropped everything to help his fellow community member, a 52-year old man, unconscious with no pulse.

In addition to being CPR certified since he was 16 years old, Rickenbach has undergone 68 training days to become a U.S. Air Force firefighter, trained in hazardous materials (HAZMAT) awareness operations, emergency medical technician (EMT) certification, and wildland fire management from the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas.

Upon graduation from the fire academy, firefighters also receive national certifications such as the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT).

After saving a life in the community he serves in, Rickenbach remained humble and said he happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“This evening [we are] building community resilience and mobilizing partnerships and this resonates deeply in Oro Valley,” said the honorable Joe Winfield, Oro Valley Mayor. “This work is essential not only in times of crisis but in preparing communities to be stronger, more connected and ready for whatever comes next.