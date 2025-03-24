Headlines — March 24

News

Boeing wins contract for NGAD fighter jet, dubbed F-47

The Pentagon has awarded the long-awaited contract for the Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance future fighter jet, known as NGAD, to Boeing, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

Child care, teaching positions safe from DOD civilian hiring freeze

Military child care centers and Department of Defense schools are allowed to continue hiring workers with their exemptions from the civilian hiring freeze, according to Pentagon personnel officials.

Marines save injured motorcyclist stranded in California desert

A group of U.S. Marines rescued a wounded civilian stranded without food and water in the middle of the California desert last month, according to a service release.

Air Force, Navy warn troops about political speech amid Trump administration changes

New memos from the Air Force and the Navy warn troops to watch their political speech online and in person, and even mentioned Uniform Code of Military Justice violations for certain criticisms of the president or their superior officers.

National Guard appeals to anti-corporate Gen Z in new commercial

Gen Zers, born between 1997 and 2012, came into a fast-changing and sometimes uncertain world, but as they have reached adulthood this decade, they’ve made one thing clear: they don’t want to be stuck in a 9-to-5 grind.

Air Force

Air Force kicks off exercise named ‘Turbo Weasel’

Coming right after the epically named all-caps VIKING NEBULA bomber mission earlier this month, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa recently began another exercise named — wait for it — Turbo Weasel.

F-47 was born out of secret x-planes built by both Boeing and Lockheed

We are already getting more information about the F-47’s origins. Both Boeing and Lockheed Martin built an x-plane in their quest to win the manned tactical fighter component of the Next Generation Air Dominance initiative. As we already knew, a demonstrator first flew in 2019. Now we know another one took to the skies in 2022.

Air Force Reserve aims to make it easier for active pilots to switch over

The head of Air Force Reserve Command likes to recruit Active-Duty Airmen, because if they switch over to the Reserve at the end of their Active-Duty service commitment, it means AFRC doesn’t have to pay to train them.

Kadena should receive its first F-15EX fighters next year, wing commander says

The U.S. Air Force is expected to begin deploying F-15EX Eagle II fighters to the home of the 18th Wing in spring 2026, according to the wing commander.

Space Force

Launch delays hamper near-term impact of GPS experimentation program

The Space Force is looking for ways to experiment with new technologies on its next-generation GPS satellites, but persistent delays to a key demonstration program could limit its options.



EXCLUSIVE: First Space Force civil reserve ‘pilot’ contracts go to 4 space watch firms

The Space Force has signed the first contracts to “pilot” its new Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve (CASR) program to companies providing space monitoring data, the head of the service’s Commercial Space Office told Breaking Defense today.

Space Force will add 100-plus satellites in 2025 to boost resilient network

The Space Force is poised to launch 100 or more satellites into orbit in 2025, the service’s top intelligence officer said this week—nearly doubling the previously known number of USSF spacecraft.

Defense

To amass cheap rockets, US Army picks Anduril to develop solid motor

The U.S. Army has chosen Anduril Rocket Motor Systems to develop a new 4.75-inch solid rocket motor for long-range precision rocket artillery, the company announced today.

Aussies buy $125 million-worth of Mk-48 torpedos to help counter ‘future threats’

Australia announced today it is buying $200 million AUD ($125 million USD) worth of MK-48 heavy torpedos, which the minister for defense procurement said “will deliver a critical boost” to the country’s Collins-class submarines.

Secret Service eyes new 6.5mm semi-automatic sniper rifle

The U.S. Secret Service is looking at replacing its 7.62x51mm M110 designated marksman rifles with a new gun chambered to fire the 6.5mm Creedmoor round. A 6.5mm Creedmoor rifle would offer greater range, as well as improved accuracy and terminal performance at long distances.

US to reduce capabilities of new jet purchased by allies

President Donald Trump has announced that any new U.S. F-47 fighter jets sold to allied nations will be deliberately downgraded by 10%, citing potential future changes in alliances.

US approves first sale of laser-guided precision rockets to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has approved what would be the first sale of advanced precision kill weapon systems to Saudi Arabia for an estimated cost of $100m, according to the Pentagon.