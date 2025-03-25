American Red Cross – 3-Day Blood Drive

3-DAY BLOOD DRIVE

Edwards AFB Location: Oasis Center Bldg 2500

205 W. Popson Ave

Edwards, CA 93524

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

0900 to 1500

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

0900 to 1500

Thursday, April 3, 2025

0900 to 1500

Appointments Preferred, Walk-Ins Welcomed!

Come give April 1 to 13 for $15 Gift Card (email) plus chance to win $5K prize. See rcblood.org/hope

800-Red-Cross (800) 733-2767

To make your life-saving appointment, please register online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: oasis or scan QR code: