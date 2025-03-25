American Red Cross – 3-Day Blood Drive

3-DAY BLOOD DRIVE
Edwards AFB Location: Oasis Center Bldg 2500
205 W. Popson Ave
Edwards, CA 93524
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
0900 to 1500
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
0900 to 1500
Thursday, April 3, 2025
0900 to 1500
Appointments Preferred, Walk-Ins Welcomed!
Come give April 1 to 13 for $15 Gift Card (email) plus chance to win $5K prize. See rcblood.org/hope
800-Red-Cross (800) 733-2767
To make your life-saving appointment, please register online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: oasis or scan QR code: