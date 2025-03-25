aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
Aerotech News - Edwards AFB

American Red Cross – 3-Day Blood Drive

by American Red Cross Aerotech News - Edwards AFB
American Red Cross Blood Drive

3-DAY BLOOD DRIVE

Edwards AFB Location: Oasis Center Bldg 2500
205 W. Popson Ave
Edwards, CA 93524

Tuesday, April 1, 2025
0900 to 1500
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
0900 to 1500
Thursday, April 3, 2025
0900 to 1500

Appointments Preferred, Walk-Ins Welcomed!

Come give April 1 to 13 for $15 Gift Card (email) plus chance to win $5K prize. See rcblood.org/hope

800-Red-Cross (800) 733-2767

To make your life-saving appointment, please register online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: oasis or scan QR code: American Red Cross QR Code

