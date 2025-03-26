Headlines — March 26

News

White House, DOD deny that Hegseth leaked military secrets in chat app

White House and Pentagon leaders are denying accusations that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth improperly shared military secrets and classified information outside of secure channels ahead of military airstrikes against Houthi targets earlier this month.

White House taps naval analyst Brent Sadler to lead MARAD

The White House has chosen retired submariner Brent Sadler to lead the U.S. Maritime Administration, according to a Congressional notification.

Army wants junior officers to fix quality-of-life issues that drive soldiers out

The Army’s Junior Officer Counsel pilot program aims to get officers to come up with solutions for quality of life problems that are driving soldiers out of the Army.

Not just for US veterans: 7 medical breakthroughs the VA gave to the world

When someone at the Department of Veterans Affairs messes up, it usually makes national news. When the VA is found to be either consistently more efficient than private health care or generally outperforming private hospitals, however, it generally turns fewer heads.

Lawmaker aims to protect troops from squatters

Service members shouldn’t have to deal with squatters who illegally take over their homes during their absence, said a lawmaker who has proposed legislation to make it easier for troops to remove the intruders.

Air Force

Signs US massing B-2 Spirit bombers in Diego Garcia

Asignificant force of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers looks to be currently wending its way to the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia.

Second batch of Air Force warrant officers graduate in Alabama

The Air Force doubled its number of warrant officers when a second cohort graduated Warrant Officer Training School on March 13 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

US expands command & control training to RAF Waddington

For the first time, the U.S. Air Force’s premier operational-level planning course, the Command and Control Warrior Advanced Course (C2WAC), is being conducted outside the United States, with RAF Waddington in the UK hosting the latest iteration.

Air Force sets locations, seeks volunteers for first ‘Deployable Combat Wings’

As the Air Force begins setting up its first five Deployable Combat Wings, it is seeking volunteers to join these foundational units, Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin announced in an email to Airmen on March 25.

Space Force

Space Force gets $40 million boost for commercial space services

Congress earmarked $40 million for commercial surveillance, reconnaissance and tracking services in the recently passed fiscal year 2025 continuing resolution spending bill.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Companies in the Space Force commercial reserve program will not be publicly identified

The U.S. Space Force plans to keep the names of commercial companies participating in its new space reserve program under wraps, aiming to protect them from potential adversary threats as commercial satellites play a growing role in military operations.

Defense

Saildrone launches Red Sea naval drone hardened against GPS jamming

Saildrone, a U.S. manufacturer of unmanned surface vessels, has integrated new protective equipment onto its drone boats operating in the Middle East to safeguard them against widespread jamming of communication systems in the region.

Fielding plan for Army’s Dark Eagle hypersonic weapon awaiting senior leader blessing

Senior US Army leaders have not yet blessed a roadmap for getting the delayed Dark Eagle hypersonic weapon into soldiers’ hands, but that decision could be coming shortly, according to a three-star general charged with development.

GDLS debuts short-range air defense option for light units

As the Army looks for solutions for a Short-Range Air Defense system for lighter units, General Dynamics Land Systems is debuting an option using a Pandur 6×6 vehicle built originally for the Austrian army.

Anduril’s Fury hopes to woo Australia away from Boeing’s Ghost Bat

Anduril is showcasing a model of its Fury drone at the Avalon Air Show this week, in what appears to be an attempt to woo Australia away from its focus on Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Collaborative Combat Aircraft loyal wingman drone.

Veterans

Transition assistance programs offer a ‘firehose of information’ but little opportunity to plan careers post-military, veterans advocates say

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and other veterans advocates urged lawmakers Tuesday to prioritize and improve transition assistance programs that prepare exiting service members for their lives and careers post-military.