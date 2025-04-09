Aviation Nation returns to Nellis April 5-6

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is proud to present the Aviation Nation 2025 air show. This two-day event on April 5 and 6 is open and free to the public.

Several aerial demonstration teams headlined by the U.S. Air Force Aerial Demonstration Squadron’s Thunderbirds will participate.

The schedule of events for April 5 and 6 are as follows:

. 10 a.m. Buses start running from Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) to Expo gates

. 11 a.m. Opening Ceremony

. 11:15 a.m. Various Aerial/Ground Demonstrations (schedule to be announced)

. 6 p.m. Gates Close /Last bus departs for LVMS

Historical displays, community exhibits and family areas will be included at the event. Food, beverages and novelties will be available for purchase.

Aviation Nation attracts hundreds of thousands of people during this two-day event, so please plan accordingly to allow enough time to park, process security and access the event.

For more information, visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/Aviation-Nation/.