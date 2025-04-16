Arizona legislators visit Luke AFB by Aerotech News • April 16, 2025 5:25 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force 56th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels flight leadership and Arizona Legislative representatives go on a tour around the fuels flight, March 19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Copely, 56th LRS fuels superintendent, led the tour and answered questions on capability and issues with the fuels flight equipment. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Marshall, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs Arizona Legislative representatives on funding requests, March 19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Dr. Jooeun Kim, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s National Security Adviser, and her team discussed the 56th FW’s mission, capabilities, and issues impacting Luke AFB and its community. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Marshall, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs Arizona Legislative representatives on funding requests, March 19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kim and her team discussed the 56th FW’s mission, capabilities, and issues impacting Luke AFB and its community. Dr. Jooeun Kim, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s National Security Adviser, speaks to 56th Fighter Wing leadership before the conclusion of her and her team’s base tour, March 19, 2025, at Luke Air ForceBase, Arizona