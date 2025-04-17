Chaplain’s thoughts … The Strength to Carry On

Life in the military comes with challenges—deployments, long hours, the weight of responsibility, and the constant demand to be ready. These challenges don’t just test our physical endurance, but also our inner resilience. No matter how strong we are, there comes a moment when we feel stretched thin, questioning whether we have the strength to carry on.

There’s an old story about a man walking along a winding road, carrying a heavy pack on his back. As the journey grew longer, his burden became almost unbearable. Just when he was about to give up, he noticed a fellow traveler approaching. Seeing the man’s struggle, the traveler asked, “Why do you carry so much?” The man hesitated, then admitted, “I don’t know how to put it down.”

How often do we carry burdens we don’t know how to release? Stress, regret, fear, and exhaustion build up over time, weighing us down. We push forward because that’s what we’re trained to do—but real strength is not just about pressing on. It’s also about knowing when to pause, reflect, and renew our spirit.

Throughout history, warriors and leaders have understood the importance of inner strength. The philosopher Marcus Aurelius wrote, “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” In other words, the way we carry our burdens often matters more than the burdens themselves.

So, how do we strengthen our spirit when life feels overwhelming?

1. Find moments of stillness. Even in a fast-paced world, small moments of quiet—whether in the early morning, before bed, or in the middle of a busy day—can help reset our mindset. Reflect, breathe, and allow yourself to be present.

2. Lean on others. Strength isn’t just about self-reliance; it’s about knowing when to accept support. We don’t have to carry our burdens alone. Whether through friends, family, or mentors, sharing our struggles lightens the load.

3. Hold onto meaning. Why do we serve? Why do we keep going? Finding a sense of purpose in our work, our relationships, or our personal growth fuels our ability to endure. Purpose gives depth to our struggles, making them part of something greater.

4. Let go of what no longer serves you. Some burdens—like guilt, resentment, or self-doubt—do nothing but drain our energy. Recognizing what we can’t control and choosing to release it frees us to focus on what truly matters.

At the end of the day, strength isn’t just about enduring hardship; it’s about growing through it. The strongest warriors are not those who never struggle, but those who learn how to carry their burdens with wisdom and grace.

So, as we continue this journey—whether in uniform or in life—may we find the strength not just to press forward but to lighten our load, lift up those around us, and walk with renewed purpose.