U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michelle Gagnon, 607th Air Control Squadron plans and programs flight chief, sings the National Anthem during the 2025 Military Appreciation game, Mar. 23, 2025, at the Camelback Ranch baseball complex, Glendale, Arizona. Airmen from Luke Air Force Base and the greater Phoenix area participated in the day’s activities as the Arizona Diamondbacks faced the Chicago White Sox.