Headlines — April 23

News

Marines deploy drone-killing MADIS system for Balikatan drills

U.S. Marines will test one of the service’s newest counter-drone defense systems during this year’s Balikatan military exercise in collaboration with the Philippine military, according to the Marine Corps.

How a Lloyd Austin aide became Pete Hegseth’s ‘only guy standing’

In early April, after Pete Hegseth returned from a trip to Panama, the last person to step off the plane before the defense secretary himself was a colonel wearing slacks and a pullover.

Lockheed wants to turn F-35 into a ‘Ferrari’ with sixth-gen tech

Lockheed Martin plans to fold technologies it developed in its unsuccessful bid for the Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance platform into the F-35 and F-22 Raptor to create a “supercharged” fifth-generation fighter, company executives said.

Rapid strike on smuggling ship off Africa highlights increased authorities given to commanders

When an unflagged vessel smuggling advanced arms to the al-Shabaab jihadi group was spotted in the waters off Somalia last week, there was no time to send a boarding party to interdict it, a U.S. defense official told The War Zone Tuesday morning. So, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) made a rare decision, calling in an airstrike.

US Navy warship on first deployment makes two drug busts in 72 hours

Two alleged drug smuggling operations were brought to a swift halt this month by the Freedom-class littoral combat ship Minneapolis-Saint Paul within a 72-hour span, resulting in the seizure of an estimated $12 million in illicit drugs during the ship’s maiden deployment.

Air Force

Air Force activates new electronic warfare squadron

The Air Force has reactivated an electronic warfare unit that aims to more quickly respond to changes in the spectrum.

Chinese citizens released after arrest on suspicion of filming aircraft at US base in South Korea

Two Chinese citizens arrested Monday on suspicion of filming aircraft at a U.S. military base in South Korea were cleared of wrongdoing and released hours later, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Station.

Airmen confused and understaffed for elements of ACE, report says

The Air Force must better explain Agile Combat Employment concepts, align training standards, and address staff shortages to be ready to implement the strategy, according to a new report by the federally funded RAND Corporation.

Defense

Northrop logs new $477M loss on B-21 bomber due to higher manufacturing costs

Northrop Grumman today revealed a new $477 million loss on the B-21 Raider program as the company grapples with higher manufacturing costs to build the US Air Force’s new stealth bomber.

Astra targets cargo delivery with Rocket 4 in Pentagon-backed plan

Astra, the once high-flying rocket startup that crashed back to Earth with investors before going private last year, has unveiled new details about its $44 million contract with the Department of Defense that supports the development of Rocket 4, a two-stage, mobile launch vehicle with ambitions to deliver cargo across the globe in under an hour.

Boeing to sell parts of digital aviation solutions portfolio for $10.55B

Beleaguered aerospace giant Boeing announced today that it plans to sell off elements of its digital aviation solutions business to Thoma Bravo, a software-focused private equity firm, in a deal valued at $10.55 billion.

Veterans

Supreme Court to hear combat-injured Marine veteran’s case challenging compensation limits

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments starting Monday involving a medically retired Marine Corps veteran who did not receive his full combat-related special compensation after his military service that included two tours in Iraq.