aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Aerotech News - Edwards AFB

Edwards students obtain full-time positions on base

by Chase Kohler Aerotech News - Edwards AFB
STARBASE students visit a class called Advanced Aircraft Maintenance Technology at the Desert High School Aerospace Lab on Edwards Air Force Base, California. Two alumns of Muroc School District and currently employees at the 412th Test Wing, Savannah Wilson and Kevin Koper, describe how jet engines work to the visiting students. (Air Force photographs by James West)

There is nothing wrong with growing where you are planted.

Kevin Koper graduated from California City High School in 2020, and Savannah Wilson graduated from Boron Junior-Senior High School in 2023.

Within months of graduating, both found full-time positions with the 412th Test Wing, working on aircraft engines and maintenance. They join a handful of other recent graduates who have launched their careers at Edwards to enhance Air Force technology and capabilities.

The quick transition was assisted by unique programming at Edwards, including the Advanced Aircraft Maintenance Technology Lab at Desert High School. As part of a commitment to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and trade careers, students gain hands-on experience in aerospace maintenance and fabrication, including immersion opportunities with the 412th Maintenance Group. This allows them to quickly join the workforce after graduation.

As Edwards continues to grow its test scope, the Muroc Joint Unified School District and base leaders are working together to further develop and certify curriculum that will directly impact students’ professional aspirations. This is in addition to continued efforts through the school liaison office, STARBASE and the 412th Test Wing STEM program to ensure America remains at the cutting edge.

STARBASE students visit the Desert High School Aerospace Lab at Edwards Air Force Base, California. One of the high school students demonstrates the Redbird Flight Simulator to the visitors as they experience some of the opportunities available to them in the future.
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Aerospace history illustrated at Palmdale...
 By Dennis Anderson
NASA calibrates second shock-sensing probe...
 By Nicholas Cholula
RNLAF, LM Skunk Works achieve...
 By Northrop Grumman
Skills for life: the Junior...
 By Laisa Leao
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit