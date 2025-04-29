Edwards students obtain full-time positions on base

There is nothing wrong with growing where you are planted.

Kevin Koper graduated from California City High School in 2020, and Savannah Wilson graduated from Boron Junior-Senior High School in 2023.

Within months of graduating, both found full-time positions with the 412th Test Wing, working on aircraft engines and maintenance. They join a handful of other recent graduates who have launched their careers at Edwards to enhance Air Force technology and capabilities.

The quick transition was assisted by unique programming at Edwards, including the Advanced Aircraft Maintenance Technology Lab at Desert High School. As part of a commitment to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and trade careers, students gain hands-on experience in aerospace maintenance and fabrication, including immersion opportunities with the 412th Maintenance Group. This allows them to quickly join the workforce after graduation.

As Edwards continues to grow its test scope, the Muroc Joint Unified School District and base leaders are working together to further develop and certify curriculum that will directly impact students’ professional aspirations. This is in addition to continued efforts through the school liaison office, STARBASE and the 412th Test Wing STEM program to ensure America remains at the cutting edge.