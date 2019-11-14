ESPN hosts “First Take” at DM

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona hosted a live showing of ESPN’s “First Take” on Nov. 8, 2019.

First Take, a sports talk show hosted by Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman, featured guests Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end and four-time pro bowler, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright.

“I tell Air Force leaders that they have to go where Airmen are by using every possible outlet,” said Wright. “This time we had the opportunity to talk to Airmen and the public with First Take. It helped show off our Airmen to the public, and it showed veterans that we appreciate their service.”

The show was held in the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group for Veteran’s Day as the show recognizes current and previous service members every year by visiting different Department of Defense installations.

“What an incredible opportunity to display America’s might and what we do in support of the warfighter,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Barnard, 309th AMARG Commander. “The aircraft here have some incredible stories as do many of the people who work on them.”

Active duty Airmen from the 355th Wing, alongside veterans, were highlighted during this event as they filled the crowd, as well as getting to ask the hosts questions.

“It is great to get to recognize the outstanding work of our employees, many of whom are also veterans now serving in a different capacity to reclaim parts; store, regenerate and maintain aircraft here at the Airpower Reservoir,” said Barnard. “We appreciate ESPN’s First Take for highlighting teammates all across Davis-Monthan.”

Davis-Monthan is a fully operational warfighting base with over 11,000 Airmen that supports several missions including rescue and attack which were highlighted in the airing of the show.

“It was a huge honor to represent Airmen on a show like First Take,” said Wright. “The ESPN team went above and beyond to show their support for Airmen all around the world.”

Davis-Monthan is committed to taking care of its most valuable resource, its people, and highlighting them on First Take is just one way that the wing is recognizing all that they do.











