55th Electronic Combat Group Airmen return from deployment

Airmen assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group returned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., from deployment, Oct. 12, 2019, after the 43rd Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, Southwest Asia, was inactivated Sept. 30, 2019.

The 55th Electronic Combat Group, a geographically separated unit from Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., continuously deployed Airmen to the 43rd EECS since 2003 in support of Operations Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Freedom Sentinel, Resolute Support and Inherent Resolve.

“Having these operations airmen and maintainers back is exciting,” said Lt. Col. Jason Kerbs, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron commander. “Now we are taking the opportunity to develop for the future.”

Since 2015, the unit accrued more than 5,700 flying hours on over 760 sorties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. These missions led to the capture or killing of more than 12,000 enemy combatants.

“With this change to our deployment schedule, it gives our Airmen time to breathe,” said Chief Master Sgt. Miles Eichbrecht, 43rd ECS superintendent. “This gives us the opportunity to train to win against our adversaries without burning out our Airmen.”

The 43rd ECS is composed of over 140 Airmen and five EC-130H Compass Call aircraft that perform electronic attack missions to degrade enemy command and control networks. The 55th Electronic Combat Group trains and equips Compass Call crews to meet combatant commander requirements around the globe.

“Having more resources here will make us more effective in our training so we can be ready when the nation calls on us again,” said Kerbs. “It allows us to focus on the complex threats we may face in the future.”

While the 43rd EECS has been inactivated, the 55th Electronic Combat Group continues to support deployed operations around the world.

Airmen of Davis-Monthan and the 55th Electronic Combat Group are dedicated to maintaining a constant state of readiness and developing a more lethal force to win the high-end fight.











