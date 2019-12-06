D-M assets train over Southern Arizona year-round

The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, has a primary mission of deploying, employing and sustaining combat search and rescue and attack air power in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world. The combined capabilities of the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, all stationed at Davis-Monthan, allow the Airmen of the 355th WG to train in a variety of scenarios ensuring all members are ready to provide CSAR and attack power anywhere, anytime.