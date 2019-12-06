D-M assets train over Southern Arizona year-round

Two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs fly in formation over southern Arizona, April 29, 2019. The A-10s are assigned to the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force, Arizona, which is home to a variety of combat-ready Airmen and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, has a primary mission of
deploying, employing and sustaining combat search and rescue and attack air power in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world. The combined capabilities of the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, all stationed at Davis-Monthan, allow the Airmen of the 355th WG to train in a variety of scenarios ensuring all members are ready to provide CSAR and attack power anywhere, anytime.
An HH-60G Pave Hawk lines up for aerial refueling behind an HC-130J Combat King II over southern Arizona, April 29, 2019. The aircraft assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, regularly train in order to remain combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
Two A-10C Thunderbolt IIs fly in formation over southern Arizona, April 29, 2019. The A-10 is built around the GAU-8 Avenger 30MM Gatling gun and is capable of carrying an additional 16,000 pounds of munitions under the wings and belly of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
An A-10C Thunderbolt II flies over southern Arizona, April 29, 2019. The A-10 is the Air Force’s premier close air support aircraft, providing invaluable protection to troops on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
A U.S. Air Force pilot, assigned to the 355th Fighter Group, flies an A-10 Thunderbolt II over southern Arizona, April 29, 2019. The 355th Wing recently integrated rescue assets and fighter aircraft to become a more lethal and dynamic force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
An HH-60G Pave Hawk flies over southern Arizona during a training mission, April 29, 2019. Continuous training allows the Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, to remain combat-ready in the world’s most lethal Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)