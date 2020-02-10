Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – February 2020

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 2020

Greetings, fans and friends – thanks for checking out the February 2020 edition of D-M AFB Desert Lightning News! We have a great issue of news and features for you, starting with our cover story which looks at D-M’s 55th Rescue Squadron combat readiness training. “Having the skill set to be able to defend ourselves and remain survivable is important so we are not rendered as an easy target,” says Capt. Mark Ross, 55th RQS HH-60 pilot. Click on the link below to get a closer look at the HH-60 Pave Hawk that supports the 55th RQS mission, and read the full story in your online copy of Desert Lightning News.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ylbv/

Here are some more highlights from our current edition:

Reserve Pararescueman saves a life aboard a civilian flight: page 3

Russian Mi-24 Hind gunships take to the skies over D-M: page 4

The legendary “Ritchie Boys,” heroes of World War II: page 6

Photo Feature – “Fly, Fight, Win!”: pages 8 & 9

Need help casting your vote? Federal Voting Assistance Program can help: page 12

All this and much more, in this issue of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a hard copy of the paper beginning February 7th at our usual distribution points on base and in Tucson. Be sure to “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews