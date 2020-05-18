SalutingPima

Advertisement

Aircraft from the 162nd and 355th Wings performed a flyover for Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2020. The 162nd and 355th Wings teamed up to execute a flyover in recognition of the efforts of front line workers that are working around the clock to keep Tucson and its families safe and healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is something the entire base wanted to do," said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander. "We are so closely aligned with the city of Tucson. It is our way of saying thank you to our first responders, medical professionals and civic leaders that have been working throughout this COVID-19 fight. The fact that we get to partner with the 162nd Air National Guard and execute this means a ton to us and we hope it means everything to them." The A-10 Demonstration Team flew alongside another A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 355th Wing and two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Arizona Air National Guard. "We are very proud to be able to participate and show the community how much we support them and that we are in this together," said Col. Allen Kinnison, 162nd Operations Group commander. "We hope that they [front line workers, medical professionals and others] know how much we support them just like they have supported the armed forces for so many years and giving back is really important to us." The event included a flyover of several different medical centers, fire stations, police stations and city halls throughout Green Valley, Sahuarita, Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley. "My wife and the front line workers out there for COVID, something we've never experienced before, are just out there doing the job," said Maj. Cody "SHiV" Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander. "They're working hard and putting everything they have into it." As the state begins to reopen, new practices and procedures must be put in place and these professionals are leading the county towards our "new normal" to ensure our state and national security. Davis-Monthan is proud to stand alongside and work with these heroes as we continue to fight the virus and maintain readiness.