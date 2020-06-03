Arizona National Guard service members assist the Public Health Service on the Navajo Nation

Advertisement

Staff Sgt. Gisele Adanlete-Engram, 161st Medical Squadron, aerospace medical technician, puts on personal protection equipment before entering a COVID-19 hot zone, while Spec. Lynnrae Acothley, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, assists to ensure proper wear at an alternate care facility on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., June 1, 2020. Arizona National Guard service members are assisting the Public Health Service while they care for COVID-19 patients by providing security and other non-medical tasks as needed.