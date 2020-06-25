Col. Jeff Hogan Fini Flight

(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
Col. Jeff “Growler” Hogan, former
355th Fighter Group commander, is sprayed on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 18, 2020. Hogan conducted his final flight as he retired after 24 years of service.
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2020. The A-10 was piloted by Col. Jeff Hogan, former 355th Fighter Group commander, as he conducted his final flight before retiring after 24 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
