355th Wing changes command

Col. Joseph Turnham took command of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 30, 2020.

Command of the wing was relinquished from Col. Michael Drowley as he goes to be the 57th Wing commander, Nellis AFB, Nev.

“I am leaving here more ready than when I got here, leaving better than I started and I know that Davis-Monthan is the way to do business,” said Drowley. “I am humbled to have been your wingman and honored to have served with you. Rescue and attack.”

Turnham, who previously served at Davis-Monthan as the 357th Fighter Squadron commander, took command after returning from a deployment.

“To the men and women of the 355th Wing, I pledge to you that I will be a leader of character, compassion and confidence,” said Turnham. “I will be laser focused on delivering warfighting excellence through the center of the rescue and attack universe that is Davis-Monthan. I will leave it all on the field when it comes to caring for our Airmen and their families, and I will work tirelessly to build on all the outstanding accomplishments across the wing and within our mission partners. I am humbled to be your commander and honored to serve you as we continue to serve our great nation.”

Turnham will now be in charge of the 355th Wing which encompasses the Air Force’s largest rescue and attack mission, over 11,000 total force Airmen and 34 unique mission partners.