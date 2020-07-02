Simulated Crash Site Training

Advertisement

The 355th Wing Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery Team conducted aircraft recovery training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 26, 2020.

This training provided valuable and realistic emergency mishap response training, as well as allowing for an actual aircraft recovery and lift opportunity.

“We are conducting a simulated HH-60[G Pave Hawk II] helicopter crash scenario and crane lift,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Flavio Baca, 355th Wing CDDAR program manager. “We desired a more in-depth and hands-on training scenario for our CDDAR team. The 48th Rescue Squadron had a training helicopter and we realized that it would be a great platform to conduct our training.”

The CDDAR Team is leading the way when it comes to innovative ideas to improve training and increase efficiency in the unit. With real life simulated crash sites, Airmen are able to understand and visualize how they help accomplish the mission.

“I am extremely proud of the team,” said Col. Barton Kenerson, 355th Maintenance Group commander. “The training that the CDDAR team is doing helps Airmen advance their skills to be able to address the most complex challenges faced when an aircraft crashes. This team is ready for the fight based of this realistic training that they’re accomplishing.”

This specialized training will allow the team to better support the Air Force’s flying mission whether here at Davis-Monthan or in a deployed environment through training in a more realistic aircraft recovery scenario and enhancing their response capability.