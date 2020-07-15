One-stop shop for IPEE

Advertisement

In order for downrange missions to succeed, Airman must be given the correct equipment.

The equipment issued by the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment Element at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., could potentially save lives.

Airmen assigned to the IPEE hand out equipment to Airmen who are deploying from Davis-Monthan.

“Every one of those deployment tasking numbers represents one of our fellow Airmen going somewhere that could potentially put them in harm’s way,” said Andrew Reisz, IPEE supervisor. “It is critically important that we provide them with the equipment they need to perform the mission at a deployed location.”

This line enables the Dynamic Wing to deploy anywhere, anytime in support of four combatant commanders around the globe.

“The deployment line allows personnel that are out processing to complete their pre-deployment requirements in one stop,” said Reisz. “They are briefed by finance, medical, legal, Airman and Family Readiness Center and the Office of Special Investigations.”

The deployment line increases efficiency by speeding up the deployment out-processing time.

“The deployment line helps us to issue gear out to customers quicker,” said U.S. Air Force Airman Hannah Hawkins, 355th LRS IPEE technician. “Instead of having twenty or more customers coming into our warehouse sporadically throughout the day or even calling us after hours on emergency cases, we can make sure everyone deploying is ready to go all at once.”

IPEE is the first stop in the deployment process at Davis-Monthan. Without the hard work from the Airmen in this shop, deployers would not get the critical gear they need in a timely and efficient manner, which would significantly impact deployed missions around the world.