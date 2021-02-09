  Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - February 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition

Hello everyone, and welcome to the February 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Davis-Monthan’s own Master Sgt. Justin Bauer is amongst the finalists named for this year’s Spark Tank competition. Bauer has designed an innovative approach to C-130 wheel repair, earning him the opportunity to make his presentation during the 2021 Air Force Association’s Virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium. Congrats to Msgt. Bauer on this outstanding achievement, and we’re sending positive thoughts for a win! This is just one of many stories we have lined up for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nasl/

Here are some more highlights from our February issue:

55th RQS receives rescue squadron of the year award: page 1

Military tax services available through Military OneSource: page 3

309th AMARG returns damaged T-1As to operation: page 4

Photo feature: D-M begins COVID-19 vaccination effort : pages 6 & 7

Looking back: Medical Operations during Desert Shield, Desert Storm: page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting Feb. 5th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews