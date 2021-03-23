2021 Bluebonnet Air Show

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Tech. Sgt. Brian Pontes,
A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team NCO in-charge and narrator, salutes the flag during the playing of the National Anthem during the Bluebonnet Airshow at Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. As a narrator, Pontes gives the crowd information on the aircraft and Airmen and is a key aspect to the success of an aerial demonstration.
U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Bluebonnet Airshow over Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. During the performance Fullam showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Members of the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team carry out a ground performance after an aerial demonstration during the Bluebonnet Airshow at Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. During the ground performance, members execute coordinated movements before and after an aerial performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
