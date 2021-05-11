Desert Lightning News Digital Edition May 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the May 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Davis-Monthan’s 355th Medical Group recently played host to some VIP guests, when Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Surgeon General of the Air Force and Space Force visited the base, accompanied by Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, Office of the Surgeon General. Hogg and Kolczynski participated in a group walking tour of the clinic, hearing first-hand from the Airmen that work in each section. The resiliency of the 355th MG was praised during the visit, with Hogg noting the unit has “set the example for some of our other facilities on how to handle multiple challenges at one time.” — great job! We have full coverage of this story and much more news for you, in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zrqv/

Here are some more highlights from our May issue:

